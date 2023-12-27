Lee Sun-Kyun, ‘Parasite’ Actor Dies at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, the South Korean actor best known for playing Park Dong-ik in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead in an apparent suicide. He was 48.

South Korea’s emergency office confirmed the news, reporting that Lee’s body was discovered in a car in a Seoul city park on Wednesday, December 27. According to the Yonhap news agency, police believe Lee took his own life.

The police had earlier received a report from Lee’s wife that he had left his home after “writing a memo akin to a suicide note.”

Since October, Lee had been under investigation for alleged illegal drug use. On October 24, he was charged on suspicion of using cannabis and psychoactive drugs and given a travel ban that prevented him from leaving the country. Initial test results showed that Lee tested negative for drugs.

In light of the investigations, Lee voluntarily dropped out of the upcoming drama series No Way Out, which had just started production days before the drug allegations.

The actor had been questioned by police on three occasions, including for 19 hours over the weekend. Lee claimed he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who was trying to blackmail him. In South Korea, drug crimes are punishable by at least six months in prison and up to 14 years for repeat offenders.

“I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” Lee told reporters in October, per The Guardian. “I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.”

Lee is most recognized for playing the wealthy architect Park Dong-ik in Bong Joon-ho‘s Best Picture-winning film Parasite. He also starred in Apple TV+’s 2021 Korean thriller Dr. Brain, picking up an International Emmy Award nomination for his performance.

His other credits include the critically acclaimed Korean TV series My Mister, the legal drama Diary of a Prosecutor, and the drama series Payback.

He is survived by his wife Jeon Hye-jin and his two sons.

Check out some tributes to Lee below.

I’m so sad to wake up to the news of Lee Sun-kyun’s passing. Apart from playing a major part in the biggest South Korean film of all time he also gifted us some incredible performances as anti-heroes in A HARD DAY and JO PIL-HO: THE DAWNING RAGE. He will be missed #LeeSunKyun pic.twitter.com/nECcEYCpZj — ベンジーボックス (@BenjyBox) December 27, 2023

Watched Kingmaker on the flight home, starring the late Lee Sun-kyun who played as a political strategist who worked in the shadow with his political manoeuvring, based on Uhm Chang-rok who worked for Kim Dae-jung. A life gone too soon, indeed. pic.twitter.com/KsusfU0GVv — Septian Hartono (@septian) December 27, 2023

In loving memory of the talented Lee Sun-kyun (1975 – 2023) pic.twitter.com/XjUbrmb2ab — NOWNESS ASIA (@nownessasia) December 27, 2023

My favourite actor has died. He got me through some very bad times. His Park Dong-hoon in “My Mister” was so mesmerising and comforting that I would forget my own troubles for a whole hour a day. I’m so sad. RIP the brilliant Lee Sun-kyun.#Netflix #MyMister pic.twitter.com/8eUOVhR3hi — Koko (@KokoRemains) December 27, 2023