‘Yellowstone’: 5 Things We Want to See Before the Show Ends

Kate Hahn
Comments
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount

We have needs! Here’s what we’re hoping to see before TV’s most popular drama, Yellowstone, featuring the dysfunctional cattle-ranching Dutton clan, rides off into the sunset.

1. Beth and Rip adopt Carter.

OK, Beth (Kelly Reilly) doesn’t have to let young Carter (Finn Little) call her “mom,” as he once asked. But seeing her and Rip (Cole Hauser), whose tragic childhoods brought them each tons of grief, break the cycle of bad parenting might be the greatest redemptive plotline of all.

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'

(Credit: ©Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection)

2. Jamie gets what’s coming.

Black-sheep lawyer Jamie (Wes Bentley), aka the family punching bag, is a self-loathing mess. He called for his father’s impeachment as governor and vowed to kill Beth. We hope that before he can off his sister, he faces the consequences of the murders he’s already committed.

3. John finds peace.

Patriarch John (Kevin Costner) has lied, cheated and killed to save his precious Yellowstone ranch. Why wish him peace? If he finds it — perhaps with his current girlfriend, animal rights activist Summer (Piper Perabo), or Sen. Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz), his ex-squeeze — his deep hurts may start to heal.

7 Taylor Sheridan Shows, Ranked
Related

7 Taylor Sheridan Shows, Ranked

4. Kayce and Monica take over the ranch.

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) have been through hell. They’ve already returned to the ranch and have a true love for the land. With her Native American heritage and his ranching know-how (plus his recent sincere interest in his wife’s tribe), they can make it a forward-thinking operation that’s inclusive of Indigenous traditions.

5. Rainwater scores a win for the tribe.

Tribal chairman and casino mogul Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) has been a formidable foe for John Dutton and, when times required it, a friend. The endgame for him and right-hand man Mo Brings Plenty (Mo Brings Plenty) has been to improve life for the Broken Rock Tribe. And he’s now facing an internal challenger for his powerful position. Give this man a big win! 

Yellowstone, Returns November, Paramount Network

Yellowstone - CBS

Yellowstone where to stream

Yellowstone

Cole Hauser

Gil Birmingham

Kelly Reilly

Kelsey Asbille

Kevin Costner

Luke Grimes

Taylor Sheridan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jessica Serfaty and Greg Vaughan in 'Days Of Our Lives'
1
‘Days’ EP Says Sloan Is ‘Unraveling’ Over Baby-Switch Secret
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25
2
Benson’s Relationship Status & Stabler’s Gift in ‘SVU’ Premiere Sneak Peek
London Thor, Jaz Sinclair, and Derek Luh for 'Gen V'
3
‘Gen V’ Stars Reveal Dream ‘Boys’ Team-Ups
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 Finale, and Peter Krause as Bobby Nash and Angela Bassett as Athena Grant in the '9-1-1' Season 6 Finale
4
9 Biggest Questions for ‘NCIS,’ One Chicago & More Returning Dramas
Morris Chestnut, Jude Law, Lucy Liu
5
11 Actors Who Took on the Role of Watson, With or Without Sherlock Holmes