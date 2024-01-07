3 Major Milestones Seen in ‘Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold’ on Nat Geo

“Because it’s there” isn’t the only motivation for elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) in Arctic Ascent, a three-part documentary chronicling his 2022 Eastern Greenland expedition to ascend one of the world’s tallest unclimbed natural monoliths.

The documentary series premieres Sunday, February 4 at 8/7c on National Geographic. On the grueling six-week journey to its faraway location, his team (including celebrated climber Hazel Findlay) gathers critical climate measurements desperately needed by scientists. Here, we preview the adventure’s three major milestones.

1. Pool Wall

The first hurdle, featured in the series premiere, is a monolithic stone edifice called the Pool Wall, where falling ice is a hazard. The climbers try to shield themselves, but Honnold gets clobbered. “It’s like getting hit by an ice cube at high speed. It hurts, but it’s not going to kill you the same way a rock will,” he says.

2. Ice Cap Trek

Crossing the 42-mileRenland ice cap is the second ep’s focus. “We’re skiing in whiteouts, and it’s snowing,” Honnold reveals. The team fixes ropes so glaciologist Heidi Sevestre can measure the depth and density of ice caps.

3. Summit Struggle

The 3,750-foot wall Ingmikortilaq (“The Separate One”) rises like a tower out of a fjord. Summiting takes five days, with nights spent in sleeping bags clipped to the rock face. “Some of those walls are very big and pretty scary,” Honnold admits. Scarier: “If the Greenland ice sheet melts, it’s enough to submerge New York.”

Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold, Premieres Sunday, February 4, 8/7c, National Geographic