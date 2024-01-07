3 Major Milestones Seen in ‘Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold’ on Nat Geo

Kate Hahn
Comments
Heidi Sevestre, Alex Honnold in 'Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold'
Premiere
National Geographic/Pablo Durana

“Because it’s there” isn’t the only motivation for elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) in Arctic Ascent, a three-part documentary chronicling his 2022 Eastern Greenland expedition to ascend one of the world’s tallest unclimbed natural monoliths.

The documentary series premieres Sunday, February 4 at 8/7c on National Geographic. On the grueling six-week journey to its faraway location, his team (including celebrated climber Hazel Findlay) gathers critical climate measurements desperately needed by scientists. Here, we preview the adventure’s three major milestones.

1. Pool Wall

The first hurdle, featured in the series premiere, is a monolithic stone edifice called the Pool Wall, where falling ice is a hazard. The climbers try to shield themselves, but Honnold gets clobbered. “It’s like getting hit by an ice cube at high speed. It hurts, but it’s not going to kill you the same way a rock will,” he says.

2. Ice Cap Trek

'House of the Dragon,' 'Abbott Elementary' & More: 40 Shows We're Excited About in 2024
Related

'House of the Dragon,' 'Abbott Elementary' & More: 40 Shows We're Excited About in 2024

Crossing the 42-mileRenland ice cap is the second ep’s focus. “We’re skiing in whiteouts, and it’s snowing,” Honnold reveals. The team fixes ropes so glaciologist Heidi Sevestre can measure the depth and density of ice caps.

3. Summit Struggle

The 3,750-foot wall Ingmikortilaq (“The Separate One”) rises like a tower out of a fjord. Summiting takes five days, with nights spent in sleeping bags clipped to the rock face. “Some of those walls are very big and pretty scary,” Honnold admits. Scarier: “If the Greenland ice sheet melts, it’s enough to submerge New York.” 

Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold, Premieres Sunday, February 4, 8/7c, National Geographic

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Alex Honnold

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erika Jayne of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
1
‘Real Housewives’: What to Expect From Erika Jayne Doc & More 2024 Premieres
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie,' Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' and Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong in 'Succession'
2
Golden Globes 2024: How to Stream the Most-Nominated TV Shows & Movies
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
3
Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Joins Fugitive Task Force When ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Returns
Dave Bautista Dwayne Johnson John Cena
4
10 Best Wrestlers Turned Actors, Ranked
Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in 'The Sympathizer'
5
‘The Sympathizer,’ ‘One Day’ & More Must-See 2024 Page-to-Screen Adaptations