‘General Hospital’: Is Jack Wagner Returning to Show?

There is growing excitement among General Hospital fans as the long-running soap has made a reference that hints at a potential comeback for Jack Wagner‘s iconic character, Frisco Jones.

The latest tease came on Tuesday’s (December 19) episode of the ABC daytime drama when WSB (World Security Bureau) director John Brennan (Charles Mesure) was busted by fellow WSB agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

“You think they’ll invite Frisco back to clean up your mess?” Devane told the villainous Brennan, referencing Wagner’s character, who previously served as the WSB director.

Wagner joined General Hospital as Frisco Jones in 1984 and appeared on the long-running series on and off through 1995. His last appearance in Port Charles came in 2013 for the show’s 50th anniversary, where he tried to rekindle things with his ex-wife, Felicia Scorpio (played by his real-life ex-wife, Kristina Wagner).

In that 50th anniversary episode, Scorpio turned down Jones’ advances and chose to stay with her current partner, Mac (John J. York). Meanwhile, Jones’ daughter, Maxie (Kirsten Storms), did her best to convince her father to stay in town but he decided to head off and hit the road.

With the latest tease, fans have started to wonder whether Wagner could be set to reprise the role. It would certainly add further intrigue to the current WSB-focused story surrounding Brennan, Devane, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and the Pikeman Security Group.

Wagner, who is also known for his roles in Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place, currently plays Bill Avery on the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, which is set to return for an all-new season in 2024.

The singer and actor has played Bill since 2014 and has spoken fondly of the role, telling Digital Journal in July, “It has been nice to play this character who is rigid and by the book. Bill has been a sheriff, a judge, and has showed no weaknesses.”

“It has been nice to have some scenes with Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, where my character shows some vulnerability,” he continued. “I love how by the book my character is, and I also like the comedy that he brings to the series.”

During that same interview, Wagner was asked if he would ever return to the soap opera world. “Maybe, perhaps for some small arc,” he answered, “but I wouldn’t go back as a contract regular.”

More recently, Wagner starred in the Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas opposite Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. He’s also a cast member in the Hallmark movie series The Wedding March, having appeared in all five editions between 2016 and 2019.