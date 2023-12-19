‘Zero Day’: Angela Bassett, McKinley Belcher III & More Join Robert De Niro Netflix Thriller

McKinley Belcher III and Angela Bassett
Netflix‘s upcoming conspiracy thriller has an all-star cast.

The streaming service has announced that joining Robert De Niro in Zero Day are Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III. Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir will guest star. In addition to De Niro, the cast already includes Lizzy CaplanJesse PlemonsJoan Allen, and Connie Britton. Production has begun in New York.

The six-episode limited series “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?” according to Netflix. “And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Bassett will play President Mitchell, a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen (De Niro), the very popular but complicated former president who’s pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack. Stevens’ Evan Green is a charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program who becomes a thorn in Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.

'No Good Deed' Stages 'Dead to Me' Reunion as Linda Cardellini & More Join Cast
Modine plays Richard Dreyer, a confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and holds the position of the Speaker of the House. Camp’s CIA Director Lasche is the ultimate insider who knows all the secrets and can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen. Belcher stars as Carl Lopez, a tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.

Hoffman guests as Monica Kidder, who is known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it. Gregg’s Robert Lyndon is a corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire who has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation. And Ivanir’s Natan is an intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era where intelligence still mattered.

Zero Day is created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, who executive produce with De Niro, Jonathan Glickman, and director Lesli Linka Glatter. Newman and Oppenheim are also writers of the conspiracy thriller.

