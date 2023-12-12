‘Chicago Fire’: Sparks Fly as Severide Returns in New Promo (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
NBC/YouTube

A new teaser for the upcoming OneChicago seasons confirms the return of Taylor Kinney‘s Kelly Severide to the Windy City, and he’s not wasting a moment when it comes to making up for lost time.

In the promo (watch below), which includes footage from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., we see a brief clip of Severide reuniting with his wife, Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo).

“I’m here. We’re in this together,” Severide tells Stella before kissing her. The trailer ends before we see whether Stella fully reciprocates the kiss.

Kinney temporarily left the NBC firefighter drama in January for personal reasons, with his last appearance being the February 22 episode. On the show, it was said that Severide had gone to Alabama for an arson investigation training program, though Stella later learned he was no longer in Alabama and had been recruited to help with an ATF investigation.

The May 24 season finale saw Stella taking some time off work to go find her husband and bring him back home. In October, it was reported that Kinney would be returning to the show for at least the start of Season 12.

While Season 12 will see the return of Kinney, it will also mark the last appearances of other cast members, including Alberto Rosende, who will make his final appearance in the upcoming premiere. Rosende’s firefighter, Blake Gallo, joined the show in Season 8 and has become a regular fixture at Firehouse 51.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” Rosende recently wrote in his Instagram Stories. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season.”

In addition, Kara Killmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since Season 3, will be exiting the long-running drama. When fans last saw Sylvie, her ex-boyfriend, Casey (Jesse Spencer), had just proposed to her.

The new promo also features footage of Tracy Spiridakos‘ Detective Hailey Upton, who will be leaving Chicago P.D. in the upcoming 11th season. Spiridakos has been part of the cast since Season 4 in 2017.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, Premieres, Wednesday, January 17, 9 pm et, NBC

