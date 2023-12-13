‘The Voice’ Fans React After Shock Eliminations as Top 5 Revealed

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It was a dramatic night on Tuesday’s (December 12) episode of The Voice as the Top 9 singers were whittled down to five ahead of next week’s much-anticipated Season 24 finale. And there were shock eliminations that left fans stunned.

Viewers had been voting for their favorites since Monday’s (December 11) episode, where each artist performed a fan-selected song, in addition to three trios performances of a Taylor Swift hit.

Four of the nine performers made it through to the finale based on Monday’s performances, with the remaining five having to fight it out to earn the final spot. The four that made it through based on fan votes were front-runner Huntley, 16-year-old country singer Ruby Leigh, jazz vocalist Lila Forde, and former America’s Got Talent star Mara Justine.

This left Nini Iris, Bias, Jacquie Roar, Jordan Rainer, and Mac Royals to battle it out for the last remaining spot in the finale.

Each performer gave it their all, with Iris singing an emotional rendition of Tears For Fears’ “Mad World,” Bias performing Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Roar taking on Heart’s “Alone,” Rainer singing Lee Brice’s “I Don’t Dance,” and Mac Royals closing things out with Joe’s “I Wanna Know.”

The episode also saw performances from coaches Niall Horan and John Legend, with the latter singing “What Christmas Means to Me” from his 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmas. Horan sang “The Show” from his recent album of the same name, with Legend supporting him on piano and backing vocals.

At the end of the show, host Carson Daly revealed that the live voting had closed, and the results were in. He then announced that Team Reba McEntire‘s Jacquie Roar had made it through to the finale, joining Huntley, Leigh, Forde, and Justine.

The result shocked many viewers as they expected Team Niall’s Nini Iris to have been a dead cert for the finale. Others were surprised that Mac Royals didn’t make it through. You can check out some of the social media reactions below.

