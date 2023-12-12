‘The Voice’: Who’s Going to Win & Who’s Going Home After Top 9 Perform?

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The competition is hot on The Voice as the Top 9 artists took to the stage on Monday (December 11) for more live performances, hoping to win your votes to advance to next week’s Season 24 finale.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire watched on and gave their critiques as the nine singers took on songs selected by the viewers, with Team Niall’s Huntley standing out as a potential new favorite heading into the finale.

Huntley sang an electric rendition of KALEO’s “Way Down We Go,” which earned a standing ovation from the coaches.

“I really feel like I’m seeing you as an artist,” Legend said. “You’re such a flawless vocalist; you execute everything perfectly.”

Horan agreed with his fellow coach, telling Huntley, “That is the world you live in now, for me. You smashed it yet again.” Earlier, during the rehearsals, the One Direction alum said, “I have no doubt in my mind that Huntley should be in the finale.”

However, Huntley has tough competition in the form of Team Reba’s Ruby Leigh, the 16-year-old country singer who has been a fan favorite throughout the season.

Leigh performed an incredible rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” to kick off Monday’s show, again earning a standing ovation from the coaches and studio crowd.

“You did a great job,” McEntire stated. “You did everything to perfection. I’m really, really proud, you sang your butt off tonight.”

Legend was full of praise, too, telling Leigh, “I’ve been a fan of yours since day one…. I love that you are always so authentically you… and sing the music that means so much to you.”

According to GoldDerby‘s racetrack odds, Huntley overtook Leigh in the odds to win ahead of Monday’s episode. You can see the rest of the odds below, alongside a link to last night’s other performances.

1. Huntley (Team Niall Horan) — 59/20 odds

2. Ruby Leigh (Team Reba McEntire) — 71/20 odds

3. Mara Justine (Team Niall) — 5/1 odds

4. Mac Royals (Team John Legend) — 6/1 odds

5. Nini Iris (Team Niall) — 12/1 odds

6. Bias (Team Gwen Stefani) — 13/1 odds

7. Jacquie Roar (Team Reba) — 37/1 odds

8. Lila Forde (Team Legend) — 44/1 odds

9. Jordan Rainer (Team Reba) — 48/1 odds

The top five artists will be announced on Tuesday’s (December 12) live show and will continue on to next week’s finale.