‘Outlander’ Star Lauren Lyle Joins ‘Toxic Town’ Series at Netflix

Outlander and Karen Pirie actress Lauren Lyle has signed on for Netflix drama series Toxic Town, which tells the true story of a town in England where babies were born with limb defects.

As reported by Deadline, Lyle will be joining a star-studded cast that includes Sex Education‘s Aimee Lou Wood, Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker, The Full Monty‘s Robert Carlyle, and Bridgerton‘s Claudia Jessie. The show is being written by Jack Thorne whose previous credits include His Dark Materials.

Meanwhile, Black Mirror‘s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ Broke & Bones production is attached to the upcoming series as producers.

A recent BAFTA-winner for her titular role in BritBox‘s Karen Pirie, Lyle is best known for playing the feisty Marsali Fraser in Outlander, which she’s appeared in since Season 3. The step-daughter to Sam Heughan‘s Jamie Fraser, Lyle’s character has been a fan-favorite since joining the ensemble.

Toxic Town is set to highlight the true story surrounding waste spillages in Corby, Northamptonshire, and the legal battle that ensued, in what has been coined the “British Erin Brokovich.” When one of the largest steelworks in Europe closed in the mid-1980s, the site was demolished as part of an urban regeneration project.

The project involved transporting waste through well-populated areas. As the late-1980s and early-1990s proceeded, the rate of babies born with limb defects was three times higher in Corby than anywhere in surrounding areas. Ultimately, 18 families filed and won a lawsuit in UK’s High Court with a settlement being reached a year after the 2009 filing.

Stay tuned for more news on Toxic Town as the series continues to take shape at Netflix, and don’t miss Lyle in her other TV roles with Outlander and Karen Pirie.

Toxic Town, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix