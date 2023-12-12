See Anderson Cooper’s Shocked Reaction After Gayle King Asks About His Sex Life

Anderson Cooper made a mess all over Andy Cohen‘s carpet on Monday’s (December 11) Watch What Happens Live when Gayle King asked an unexpected question about the CNN host’s sex life.

Cooper and King were guests on Cohen’s Bravo talk show, where they played a game of D’Wheel, which saw Cohen asking Cooper about his dating deal breakers.

The news anchor said he’d be fine dating someone who calls his mom his best friend but draws the line at making a sex tape, baby talk during love-making, and bringing a third into the bedroom.

“Oh really?” Cohen teased when Cooper shot down the threesome question. “I forgot we’re on TV.”

This kind of banter isn’t new for Cohen and Cooper, who are long-time friends and co-hosts. The pair have hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for the past six years and are set to do it again this year as they ring in 2024 live from Times Square.

But what wasn’t expected was for fellow guest, King, to continue the questions after the game had finished. “Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?” the CBS Mornings co-anchor asked.

The question caught Cooper off guard, and he spit out the soda he’d been drinking all over the Clubhouse’s fancy rug.

“You okay, dear?” King asked Cooper as Cohen looked furious that his beautiful set had been tainted. “Clean up on aisle three,” King joked.

“The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I’m silently freaking out,” Cohen shared.

As for how Cohen knows about Cooper’s bedroom proclivities, he simply answered, “Just because… mother’s intuition.”

This isn’t the first time Cohen has joked about threesomes with Cooper. Back in May, he brought up the subject while on Sherri Shepherd‘s self-titled talk show, Sherri.

“We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson,” the talk show host quipped (per ETOnline). “That is what it would take because we are truly just friends.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sunday-Thursday, 10/9 c, Bravo