‘The Buccaneers’: Theo Confronts Nan About Her Feelings for Guy in Finale First Look (VIDEO)

The Buccaneers is racing toward its season finale installment, “Wedding of the Season,” and despite the episode’s title, a new exclusive sneak peek look at the episode has us wondering if the wedding of the season between Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Theo (Guy Remmers) will actually happen or not.

In the first look, above, the Duke is confronting his bride-to-be as she sits in a pew across from his. “We have to stop avoiding each other,” Nan says, addressing Theo who seems to be having a slight existential crisis.

“This tonight, none of it feels the way the night before your wedding is supposed to feel,” Theo expresses his concerns, lamenting the lack of tradition surrounding their impending nuptials.

When Nan tries to dispel his doubts by saying, “I think that there’s a lot of nonsense talked about weddings and how you’re supposed to…” Theo interrupts.

“Are you in love with Guy?” he asks Nan bluntly about his best friend (played by Matthew Broome). “Do you still want to marry me?” he asks Nan, pointing out that it’s a question that will be asked of her the following day when they’re supposed to wed.

“You and I have to put on enough public performances and, Nan, I love you, but I won’t wait here tomorrow with a packed church and the world watching, not if you’re not sure.”

It’s quite the confrontation, especially when viewers have no idea where Nan’s heart lies regarding Guy and Theo, at least besides the fact that she’s undecided. Torn between the best friends, Nan’s choice seems to depend on what path she envisions for herself.

Will she opt for the life of a duchess or will the spontaneity of Guy’s adventurous approach to life win her over? Find out by tuning into The Buccaneers finale, and in the meantime, check out the sneak peek, above.

The Buccaneers, Season finale, Wednesday, December 13, Apple TV+