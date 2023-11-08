‘The Buccaneers’ Premieres: How You Already Know the Cast

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'The Buccaneers' cast members - Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Kristine Froseth, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton
Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

 More

Talk about an American revolution! In the new series The Buccaneers, a group of young women from the U.S. take London’s high society by storm, “kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” Apple TV+ explains.

“Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning,” the streamer adds.

Plus, The Buccaneers — created by Katherine Jakeways and inspired by the unfinished Edith Wharton novel of the same name — features several familiar faces. Here’s your guide to the stars you’ll recognize (and a few you won’t) when the drama kicks off on November 8.

The Buccaneers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 8, Apple TV+

Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George and Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George) and Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte)

Frøseth starred as Kelly Aldrich in the Netflix teen mystery The Society, the title character in the Hulu teen drama Looking for Alaska, and Chrissy Monroe in the Quibi crime drama When the Streetlights Go On.

Broome, meanwhile, is making his screen debut, but his West End theater credits include productions of Scandaltown and The Comedy of Errors.

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson and Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson) and Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable)

Boe is best known for playing Jessica Davis in the Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why, and she also had parts in the films Poms, Yes, God, Yes, and Do Revenge.

Dylan stars in the BBC One alt-history drama Noughts + Crosses and played a younger version of Stellan Skarsgård in the 2018 movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth) and Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable)

Totah followed her supporting roles in the TV comedies Jessie and Back in the Game with lead roles as Michael in the NBC comedy Champions and Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival.

Threapleton costarred with mom Kate Winslet in the 2014 film A Little Chaos and in a 2022 episode of the Channel 4 series I Am…. She also played Rose in the Starz period drama Dangerous Liaisons.

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth) and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown)

The Buccaneers is only Ibrag’s second screen credit: Her first was her starring role as Anna in the Netflix teen drama series Dive Club.

Fishwick has had roles in episodes of Doctors, The Girlfriend Experience, Black Death, and Call the Midwife, and he played Bill Nighy’s son in the 2022 drama film Living.

Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George) and Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George)

Waterhouse played Lady-turned-Queen Gwynn Calkussar in The Outpost and directed three installments of the CW fantasy series. Her big-screen roles, meanwhile, include the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals and the 2018 horror movie Braid.

Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Harris on the AMC period drama Mad Men, for which she received six consecutive Emmy nominations. Her other TV roles include parts on Another Period, Tin Star, and a starring role as Beth Boland on the NBC crime comedy Good Girls.

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tinagel, in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel)

Remmers is another rising talent. His only other screen credit is the 2020 short film Lessons. That said, the actor — who is also signed with IMG Models — appeared in the play The Grandfathers at London’s National Theatre in 2013.

The Buccaneers (2023)

Alisha Boe

Aubri Ibrag

Barney Fishwick

Christina Hendricks

Guy Remmers

Imogen Waterhouse

Josh Dylan

Josie Totah

Kristine Froseth

Matthew Broome

Mia Threapleton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' Season 24
1
‘The Voice’: See Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Emotional Performance
William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Mavournee Hazel in 'NCIS: Sydney'
2
‘NCIS: Sydney’ Showrunner Introduces the New Boss, Team & Conflicts
Yogesh Raut, Mattea Roach, and Jake DeArruda
3
12 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans
Eden McCoy in General Hospital
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Mourns Death of Her Mom After Cancer Battle
Michael Strahan - GMA
5
Michael Strahan Will Be Absent from ‘Good Morning America’ For Another Week