‘The Buccaneers’ Premieres: How You Already Know the Cast

Talk about an American revolution! In the new series The Buccaneers, a group of young women from the U.S. take London’s high society by storm, “kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” Apple TV+ explains.

“Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning,” the streamer adds.

Plus, The Buccaneers — created by Katherine Jakeways and inspired by the unfinished Edith Wharton novel of the same name — features several familiar faces. Here’s your guide to the stars you’ll recognize (and a few you won’t) when the drama kicks off on November 8.

The Buccaneers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 8, Apple TV+