On the Road with Hart and Rock, ‘Fargo’ Unleashes Its Tiger, Holiday Music with Tabernacle Choir and ‘Masked Singer,’ Women’s Soccer Team ‘Under Pressure’
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart reflect on their comedy careers in a documentary behind the scenes of their joint tour. Fargo presents new challenges for its resilient tiger mama, played by Juno Temple. Lea Salonga joins the Tabernacle Choir for a holiday music special, and The Masked Singer takes a night off of competition for a yuletide sing-a-long. A soccer docuseries profiles the U.S. Women’s National Team as they try to make history at the 2023 World Cup.
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Two comedy superstars open up about their very different paths to the pinnacle of the stand-up world in a behind-the-scenes documentary filmed during their joint tour, including a week of sold-out shows in New York City. As they reflect on their early lives and their current success, other top comics including Jerry Seinfeld, Wanda Sykes, Bill Burr and Tiffany Haddish offer commentary about the life of a stand-up and why Kevin Hart and Chris Rock stand out.
Fargo
As if this exhilarating crime caper had become a nature documentary, a voice-over narrator informs us that a tiger, “known for its cunning and strategic mind … is most dangerous when cornered.” The tiger in question is Dot Lyon (the marvelous Juno Temple), formerly Nadine, and she demonstrates her resilience and resourcefulness once again when her mother-in-law, debt collector Lorraine (the equally hilarious Jennifer Jason Leigh), tries to have her committed. There’s no keeping this Lyon down, not when her vulnerable husband (David Rysdahl) is also in danger, after Dot’s vengeful ex, Sheriff Roy (Jon Hamm), pivots to a “Plan B” when Dot proves to be such an elusive target. Mayhem ensues, but the real pleasure here is in scenes like the first meeting of Roy and Lorraine, the season’s most mendacious antagonists. “Is it just the money or have you always been this high and mighty?” Roy wonders. Couldn’t it be both?
Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir
The annual concert event features special guest Lea Salonga (Mulan, Miss Saigon) performing classical and traditional holiday music, plus a World War II-era song (“Payapang Diagdig”) reflecting her Filipino heritage. The concert’s narrator, David Suchet (Poirot), tells the story of an English stockbroker who worked to save Jewish children in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia during the buildup to World War II. (The special will be repeated Sunday on BYUtv.) For more light-hearted yuletide tunes, Fox’s The Masked Singer (8/7c) presents its yearly “Holiday Sing-a-Long” with performances from Season 10 contestants, alums and series stars Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
“Pressure is a privilege,” says one of the players on the U.S. Women’s National Team—but it also carries the weight of legacy. A four-part docuseries follows the celebrated women’s soccer team though what would turn out to be a disappointing result at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which doesn’t diminish their past accomplishments and their impact on the sport in the U.S.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen (8/7c, Food Network): The tournament’s finale brings four champs back to compete for the $25,000 grand prize of a trip to the fabled French Chef’s favorite French haunts.
- NCIS: Sydney (8/7c, CBS): The joint NCIS-Australian Federal Police team is on a short leash when they go to rescue forensic pathologist Doc Roy (William McInnes) when he and his pooch are caught up in a hostage situation at their dog café.
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (8/7c, ABC): 1970’s stop-motion animated classic features Fred Astaire singing the title song and narrating the origin story of Kris Kringle/Santa Claus (Mickey Rooney)
- Found (10/9c, NBC): The procedural’s final episode of 2023 sends the team in search of a missing Black male nurse and the wealthy white woman he’s suspected of abducting. Gabi (Shanola Hampton) is also looking for answers from Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) about Annie, the girl she saw in his cabin, and learns more about her own kidnapping.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): Frontline teams with The Washington Post for an investigation into “The Discord Leaks,” regarding the leak of classified government secrets earlier this year to the gaming platform Discord.
- FBI True (10:30/9:30c, CBS): FBI profiler Julia Cowley and Orange County Sheriff’s investigator Larry Pool recall the four-decade hunt for the Golden State Killer, responsible for 13 murders and 51 sexual assaults.
- The Graham Norton Show (11/10c, BBC America; streaming on AMC+ and Acorn TV): By anyone’s standards, this is an amazing guest list: Cher, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Timothée Chalamet.
- Sister Boniface Mysteries (streaming on BritBox): A special Christmas episode finds the crime-solving nun (Lorna Watson) trapped on a train that’s stranded on the tracks during a deep freeze, with a purloined jewel and a murdered passenger keeping her detection skills warm.
- Born in Synanon (streaming on Paramount+): A four-part docuseries explores the evolution of a drug-and-alcohol treatment center into a cult from the perspective of a woman who was born into Synanon in 1974.
- Love and Trouble in Paris (streaming on MHz Choice): A heartbroken woman goes on a mission in the City of Lights to find an anonymous new love—whose marriage proposal she hears on a lost phone—in a French romcom that might tide you over until the next season of Emily in Paris.
- WW2—Saving Norway’s Gold (streaming on Viaplay): A historical documentary plays like a suspense thriller, when Norwegian citizens and soldiers risk their lives to smuggle 49 tons of gold out of their country and the clutches of invading Nazis.