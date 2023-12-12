On the Road with Hart and Rock, ‘Fargo’ Unleashes Its Tiger, Holiday Music with Tabernacle Choir and ‘Masked Singer,’ Women’s Soccer Team ‘Under Pressure’

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart reflect on their comedy careers in a documentary behind the scenes of their joint tour. Fargo presents new challenges for its resilient tiger mama, played by Juno Temple. Lea Salonga joins the Tabernacle Choir for a holiday music special, and The Masked Singer takes a night off of competition for a yuletide sing-a-long. A soccer docuseries profiles the U.S. Women’s National Team as they try to make history at the 2023 World Cup.

Netflix

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Special

Two comedy superstars open up about their very different paths to the pinnacle of the stand-up world in a behind-the-scenes documentary filmed during their joint tour, including a week of sold-out shows in New York City. As they reflect on their early lives and their current success, other top comics including Jerry Seinfeld, Wanda Sykes, Bill Burr and Tiffany Haddish offer commentary about the life of a stand-up and why Kevin Hart and Chris Rock stand out.

Fargo

10/9c

As if this exhilarating crime caper had become a nature documentary, a voice-over narrator informs us that a tiger, “known for its cunning and strategic mind … is most dangerous when cornered.” The tiger in question is Dot Lyon (the marvelous Juno Temple), formerly Nadine, and she demonstrates her resilience and resourcefulness once again when her mother-in-law, debt collector Lorraine (the equally hilarious Jennifer Jason Leigh), tries to have her committed. There’s no keeping this Lyon down, not when her vulnerable husband (David Rysdahl) is also in danger, after Dot’s vengeful ex, Sheriff Roy (Jon Hamm), pivots to a “Plan B” when Dot proves to be such an elusive target. Mayhem ensues, but the real pleasure here is in scenes like the first meeting of Roy and Lorraine, the season’s most mendacious antagonists. “Is it just the money or have you always been this high and mighty?” Roy wonders. Couldn’t it be both?

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

Special 8/7c

The annual concert event features special guest Lea Salonga (Mulan, Miss Saigon) performing classical and traditional holiday music, plus a World War II-era song (“Payapang Diagdig”) reflecting her Filipino heritage. The concert’s narrator, David Suchet (Poirot), tells the story of an English stockbroker who worked to save Jewish children in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia during the buildup to World War II. (The special will be repeated Sunday on BYUtv.) For more light-hearted yuletide tunes, Fox’s The Masked Singer (8/7c) presents its yearly “Holiday Sing-a-Long” with performances from Season 10 contestants, alums and series stars Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Documentary Premiere

“Pressure is a privilege,” says one of the players on the U.S. Women’s National Team—but it also carries the weight of legacy. A four-part docuseries follows the celebrated women’s soccer team though what would turn out to be a disappointing result at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which doesn’t diminish their past accomplishments and their impact on the sport in the U.S.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: