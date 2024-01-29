Season 1 of Severance, the science-fiction psychological thriller, ended on a cliffhanger, so luckily, it has been confirmed to return for Season 2. The series, starring Adam Scott and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, follows an employee of a fictional corporation who agrees to separate his non-work memories from his work memories. However, things get a little sketchy when an employee disappears, and Mark (Scott) uncovers some dangerous conspiracies at his workplace, Lumon.

When will ‘Severance Season 2 begin production?

On January 29, 2024, it was confirmed that Severance is currently in production, as fans got their first look at the season’s behind-the-scenes photo. See it below.

First behind the scenes look at ‘SEVERANCE’ Season 2. Now in production. pic.twitter.com/FXeNgGrDeM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2024

The image features Adam Scott as Mark in black and white, running across a hall.

When will ‘Severance’ Season 2 premiere?

There is no release date yet. Filming was delayed due to the writer and actors strikes, but it has now resumed. Season 2 is expected to drop on Apple TV+ sometime in 2024. There is no trailer for the second season yet, either.

Who has been cast in ‘Severance’ Season 2?

The main cast will return, including Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Patricia Arquette as Harmony, Christopher Walken as Burt, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Zach Cherry as Dylan, and Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey. In addition, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble have been cast in the new season.

What is the plot of ‘Severance’ Season 2?

Show creator Dan Erickson revealed, “In season two, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside. Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another… Being able to take what Adam did in the first season—with the differentiation between his Innie and Outie, and how they feel like the same person but with this vastly different lived experience—seeing the other three characters’ version of that dichotomy is, I think, the most exciting part.”

Stiller added, “There is this growing connection between Mark and Helly happening during the season, and then on the outside, Mark is trying to get over his wife’s death—and then we’re going to find out that his wife is still alive. To put him in this position where the Innie Mark, we’re starting to root for him and Helly, but now we also want to root for Outie Mark to find his wife. That’s an interesting juxtaposition and conflict we’ll explore in the second season.”

Where can I watch ‘Severance?’

Season 1 of Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.