Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Severance’ Renewed For Second Season at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up the Ben Stiller-directed Severance for a second season ahead of Friday’s (April 8) highly-anticipated Season 1 finale.

The critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Stiller stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. The series revolves around a sinister biotech corporation that uses a medical procedure to separate employees’ non-work memories from their work memories.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

Season 1 premiered on February 18, 2022, and has received widespread acclaim from critics who praised its story and performances. The season follows Scott’s Mark Scout, a team leader at Lumon Industries, who begins to question the true nature of his work and the moral and ethical implications of the controversial ‘severance’ experiment.

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” stated Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

The first season finale, titled “The We We Are,” is set to air this Friday and will see Mark and his team discover troubling revelations.

