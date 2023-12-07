HGTV Adds Four New Series to 2024 Programming Lineup

HGTV has given the green light to four new series slated for its 2024 programming lineup.

The network aims to introduce fresh content with popular, proven formats similar to IOU Celebrity, Good Bones, and Rico to the Rescue.

The upcoming additions include a competition set at an altitude of 13,000 feet, a celebrity-led spin-off showcasing additional well-known personalities, a real estate program focusing on opulent lakeside properties, and a series featuring married home renovation experts managing competing design firms in the vibrant setting of Miami.

See the show descriptions below.

Battle on the Mountain

Set at 13,000 feet above sea level, HGTV’s newest series, Battle on the Mountain, will raise the stakes of competitive home renovation to new heights. During the six-episode series, three skilled teams—coached by star home experts Rico Leon (Rico to the Rescue), Kim Myles (Battle of the Bling), and Kim Wolfe (Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?)—will face off to upgrade similar mountainside properties in hopes of clinching bragging rights and a $50,000 cash prize. The series will premiere in early 2024 and is produced by Departure Films.

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp

Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of New Kids on the Block and star of popular HGTV series Farmhouse Fixer, will tackle his next renovation project in the new four-episode spin-off series, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp. Jon will enlist the help of his family, including his brother and fellow NKOTB member Jordan Knight, to renovate multiple structures on a newly acquired property to create a stunning summer retreat for guests. The series is slated to premiere in Summer 2024 and is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Divided By Design (working title)

In the new docu-series Divided By Design (working title), HGTV cameras will follow married interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez as they run separate design firms and bid against each other for clients in the hyper-competitive Miami market. Despite opposing design aesthetics, the couple thrives on the rivalry and finds inspiration by maxing out the beauty of their beloved hometown. The eight-episode series will premiere in 2024 and is produced by Butternut.

Lakefront Empire

HGTV’s latest real estate offering, Lakefront Empire, will follow a variety of skilled real estate agents as they work to sell a wide range of homes in the Lake of the Ozarks near St. Louis, Missouri. In each episode, they will take potential homeowners on multiple house tours, impress buyers with affordable luxury homes, and use their negotiation expertise to sell a piece of the “American Dream” to families looking to live in the “Hamptons of the Midwest.” The series will premiere in Spring 2024 and is produced by Hit + Run Creative, Inc.