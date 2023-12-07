Wynonna Hosts ‘Christmas at the Opry,’ Meet the Real Cary Grant (as ‘Archie’), ‘Frasier’s Christmas Finale, ‘Coach Prime’ on Prime Video

Wynonna Judd rocks around the Christmas tree as host of a holiday concert with fellow country stars at the Grand Ole Opry. Jason Isaacs portrays film legend Cary Grant (aka Archie Leach) in a biographical docudrama. A special guest crashes Frasier’s farcical Christmas party in the season finale. The second season of Prime Video’s Coach Prime sports docuseries follows Deion Sanders during his first full year as coach at CU Boulder.

Allen Clark/NBC

Christmas at the Opry

Special 8/7c

There will be a joyful noise bursting from the stage of Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry when Wynonna Judd welcomes fellow country stars to sing holiday classics in front of a live audience for a two-hour music special. Guests include Trace Adkins, Breland, Mickey Guyton and Kelly Clarkson (who duets with Judd on “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem”). They all gather to perform the rollicking “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with Brenda Lee, the legend who introduced the song back in 1958 when she was just 13. (The song just topped the Billboard 100 chart for the first time.)

ITV

Archie

Series Premiere

Currently Turner Classic Movies’ star of the month, Cary Grant was a towering superstar of immense charm, but he’d be the first to admit, as he does in this clichéd biographical miniseries, “I made him up—the perfect man—in order to survive.” Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) plays the adult version of the film star, born as Archie Leach in Bristol, England, with a sad childhood worthy of Dickens. Once he arrives in the U.S. with a vaudeville acrobatic troupe, handsome and ambitious Archie/Cary soon finds his ways into the movies. Archie toggles between his early days and his later career in the 1960s, when he cashes in on his celebrity with personal appearances while wooing his future fourth wife Dyan Cannon (Laura Aikman), who doesn’t quite know what to make of a guy who likes eating burgers in bed. (Not to be confused with Netflix’s The Archies, also streaming today, a Bollywood-style musical comedy from India adapting the famous comic-book characters.)

Chris Haston/Paramount+

Frasier

Season Finale

The sitcom reboot closes its first season with a well-timed Christmas episode, in which Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) goes predictably overboard in planning a lavish holiday party, with complications including a delivery of too many trees, a live goose on the loose and Eve’s (Jess Salgueiro) more popular gathering across the hall. Stick with it for a somewhat surprise (though previously reported) blast from Frasier’s past, bringing much-needed cheer to the pompous, self-pitying Crane.

Courtesy of Prime Video

Coach Prime

Season Premiere

The docuseries following Deion “Prime Time” Sanders’ post-NFL career as a college football coach devotes its six-episode second season to his move to the University of Colorado Boulder program for the 2023 season. It’s a rebuilding year for the Colorado Buffaloes, which took full advantage of the transfer portal, with 46 players leaving and 50 transferring in—including nine from Sanders’ previous gig at Jackson State, including sons Shedeur and Shilo and high-profile recruit Travis Hunter.

