‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic’ Celebrates ‘Last Living Legend’ of Television

There are 98 reasons to spectacularly commemorate a 98th birthday. That goes double if the near-centenarian — who blows out the candles December 13 — happens to be an icon who has provided entertainment for generations.

“Dick Van Dyke is the last living legend, so it’s the perfect time to honor him,” says Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic‘s executive producer Craig Plestis. “He’s completely pumped about it!” For the two-hour special, recorded in early December, the man himself takes the stage at Television City studios in Los Angeles. “He has so much energy, so much life,” Plestis says. “He wants to do more than we have planned for him!” Here’s a preview.

The Guests



Friends such as Jane Seymour, Brad Garrett, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen appear in person, while Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Mark Hamill, and Mary Poppins costar Julie Andrews offer testimonials about what Van Dyke means to them. “Everyone we called said, ‘I want to do it,’” Plestis notes.

The Production Numbers

Van Dyke’s song and dance skills inspire elaborate performances from the likes of Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968, above). Stepping up for musical duty: Jason Alexander, Zachary Levi, Rita Ora, Amanda Kloots, and Skylar Astin.

The Time Machine



Though The Dick Van Dyke Show ended in 1966, the sitcom comes back to life for a few hours via a replica of the Petrie family living room set. (Watch out for that ottoman, Dick!) A few key scenes are re-created onstage — and “Weird Al” Yankovic even sings the long-buried original lyrics from the opening theme song written by costar Morey Amsterdam.

The Holiday Gift



Remember that 1963 episode with Van Dyke and onscreen wife Mary Tyler Moore singing in Santa suits? The Neighborhood’s Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold pay tribute to the scene with a duet of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Ah, the benefits of having a December birthday!

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, Premieres Thursday, December 21, 9/8c, CBS