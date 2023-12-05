‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire Moved to Tears After Ruby Leigh’s ‘You Lie’ (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

As The Voice began its first round of live shows on Monday (December 4) night, teen sensation Ruby Leigh once again stole the show with a performance that had Reba McEntire “bawling.”

The top 12 contestants each took to the stage for a solo performance, hoping to win over the coaches and viewers and earn their spot in the Season 24 semi-finals. It was a night of high emotion and incredible vocal displays, with each artist giving it their all.

But it was 16-year-old Leigh, one of the stars of Team Reba, who had everybody talking. The Foley, Missouri native sang a goosebump-inducing rendition of McEntire’s hit ballad “You Lie,” showing off her impressive vocal range and tone.

“I’m singing a Reba song for Reba herself,” Leigh said during the rehearsals, showing some understandable nerves.

McEntire encouraged the young singer, talking her through it and reminding her to put her emotion into the song. Afterward, the Queen of Country said Leigh did the song better than her.

Leigh took those pointers into the live show, delivering one of her greatest performances yet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There hasn’t been a time that you’ve performed on this show where I haven’t got goosebumps,” Niall Horan said. “That was special the way you sold that story. I loved that you (were) looking over at Reba for approval. It was a really cute little moment between coach and singer, but Ruby, you are insane.”

As for McEntire, she was moved to tears by the performance. “You blew it out of the water; it was absolutely spectacular,” the country star stated. “The way you can hold a note out and be so powerful it just absolutely slays me.”

“The best thing you can do is connect with the person when you’re singing,” McEntire continued. “You definitely did. Gwen and I are bawling.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, fellow Team Reba member Jacquie Roar performed Lainey Wilson’s song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” which earned a standing ovation from the coaches.

Team Niall pop star Nini Iris sang “Lovesong” by The Cure, which she performed alongside a group of violinists, while Team Gwen Stefani‘s R&B singer Kara Tenae wowed with a rendition of Keyshia Cole’s “Love.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tanner Massey, Team Gwen’s 19-year-old pop singer, put his own spin on Fall Out Boy’s “Thnks fr th Mmrs,” while Team John Legend‘s classic singer/songwriter Lila Forde earned a standing ovation with her rendition of “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls.

Team Niall’s Huntley, who was brought to tears in rehearsals after finding a note from his mother in his guitar case, sang “With A Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker.

Team Legend’s Super Save artist Azan also received a standing ovation for her performance of Lauryn Hill’s song “Ex-Factor,” while Team Reba’s Oklahoma country singer Jordan Rainer played guitar and sang a version of “Stranger in My House” by Ronnie Milsap.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mara Justine, from Team Niall, sang “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, while Team Legend’s soul singer Mac Royals sang Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and also earned a standing ovation.

Team Gwen’s country soul artist Bias closed out the show singing Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” with Stefani telling him, “You are the purest person I have ever met.”

Viewers can vote for their favorite act on The Voice‘s official app and NBC.com/voicevote. The results will be revealed on Tuesday’s (December 5) live show on NBC.