‘The Voice’: Ruby Leigh Wows With Linda Ronstadt Song as Tom Nitti Exits for ‘Personal Reasons’

It was a big night for Team Reba McEntire on Monday’s (November 27) episode of The Voice, which saw the remaining team members battling it out in the Playoffs, all hoping to earn a spot in the live shows.

Before the action kicked off, there was some unfortunate news for one of McEntire’s artists, Tom Nitti, who had to leave the show ahead of the Playoffs. Host Carson Daly revealed that Nitti’s decision to self-eliminate was due to “personal reasons,” but he didn’t share any further details.

That still left five contestants, including McEntire’s Super Save, Ms. Monét, Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Noah Spencer, and Jacquie Roar. All five singers brought their A-games, but it was 16-year-old Leigh who once again stole the show with a spellbinding performance.

Leigh sang an emotional rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time,” showing off her impressive vocal range. The performance was so moving that the teenager’s father was seen crying his eyes out in the front row, something fellow coach Niall Horan was quick to point out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Horan also told Leigh, “That’s the best version of that song I’ve ever heard,” which was high praise indeed. Gwen Stefani was also full of praise, saying, “If a young girl singing like you made a record like that, the world would be saved.”

McEntire told Leigh how “proud” she was of her, explaining, “I would watch mama when I was up on stage, and she would just be drawn up into a knot watching me. Nobody wanted to sit next to mama because she would be squeezing their hand so tight. I know how she feels now. You just got it all together. Your performance today was stellar.”

It was no real surprise that Leigh would make it through to the live shows, especially after Horan joked with McEntire that if she didn’t send her through, McEntire would probably be fired.

After seriously mulling over her decision, McEntire chose to send Leigh through to the Live Performances, along with Rainer (who sang a version of Little Big Town’s “Boondocks”) and Roar (who performed Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain). This meant Ms. Monét and Noah Spencer were eliminated from the competition.