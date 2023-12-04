Verizon Offering Netflix & Max With Ads Streaming Bundle For $10 A Month

Verizon customers will be offered the ad-supported Netflix and Max tiers in a bundle for $10 a month, starting December 7.

As reported by Deadline, the deal is available for Verizon’s myPlan customers, and according to company reps, this will give them more than 40% in savings.

There is also a $20 bundle, which includes Netflix and Max, plus the Disney bundle, which provides Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Verizon Wireless CEO Hans Vestberg stated that the bundle will help improve customer retention on the cell phone side of the business. “We feel good about” it, Vestberg said at a media conference on Monday, December 4, per Deadline, adding that the agreement is “boosting the momentum” at the wireless company.

“Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads), and it’s available to all myPlan customers,” the company stated.

“Verizon is using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more value for its wireless customers,” the company continued.

Netflix and Max will also be available to Verizon mobile customers on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group.

The news comes after last week’s report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Paramount Global and Apple are looking into bundling their respective streaming platforms. Bundling has become increasingly popular in recent years with the rise of streaming and cord-cutting.

Streaming services such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV have all found success in the past few years by offering bundle services featuring various networks and programming.