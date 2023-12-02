“You will be remembered,” promises the teaser for Halo Season 2.

The new video was revealed as part of Paramount+‘s panel at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, featuring series stars Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief) and Joseph Morgan (joining as James Ackerson), showrunner David Wiener, and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. It was also announced that Halo Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, February 8, 2024, with the first two episodes.

As the teaser, which you can watch above, offers a look at the fight to come, the following voiceover is heard: “You deserve the truth. The enemy is at our gates. Their numbers are overwhelming. Any Marine who makes this stand with us will not survive the day. For very moment that we hold the enemy at bay, more innocent people can escape. when they do, they can go forth and tell the story that you write today. You will be remembered.”

In Season 2, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe — that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

The series takes place in the universe introduced in 2001 with Xbox’s first Halo game. The series dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant and weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Halo stars Shreiber and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey; both serve as producers this season. Cast members also returning for Season 2 are Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. New cast members are Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Morgan’s James Ackerson is a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo plays Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corps communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat. Returning from Season 1 is Laera (Fiona O’Shaughnessy), Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime. Soren and Laera’s son, Kessler (Tylan Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. Season 2 is executive produced by Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani.

Halo, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, February 8, 2024, Paramount+