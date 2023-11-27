‘Sister Wives’ Airing Two-Part Wedding Special as Christine Brown Ties the Knot

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently married David Woolley, and now TLC is cordially inviting viewers to see the couple’s nuptials in a two-part special airing early in the New Year.

The episodes will air on January 7 and January 14 and will feature all the drama and excitement of the wedding, which took place in front of 330 guests in October.

“After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life – David Woolley,” reads the official synopsis. “After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having.”

The shocking confessions of the Tell All start this week! Don’t miss a brand new #SisterWives on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/fCfPYB5SiU — TLC Network (@TLC) November 24, 2023

After the conclusion of Sister Wives Season 18 and the four-part One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, fans of the show can look forward to an extravagant wedding special that will showcase the couple’s love journey.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told People of the wedding. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. It’s a dream come true.”

As Sister Wives fans well know, Christine split from Kody in 2021 after more than two and a half decades of marriage. The former couple share six children: Aspen, 28, Mykelti, 27, Pardon, 25, Gwendolyn, 21, Ysabel 20, and Truely, 13.

Having crossed paths through an online matchmaker in October 2022, Christine and David met face-to-face in December of the same year. They made their relationship public in February and joyfully shared their engagement news in April.

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding (Part 1), Sunday, January 7, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding (Part 2), Sunday, January 14, 10/9c, TLC