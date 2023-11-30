‘Griselda’: Netflix Releases Official Trailer For Sofía Vergara Cartel Drama (VIDEO)

Sofía Vergara is The Godmother of the cocaine drug trade in Netflix‘s upcoming limited drama series Griselda, set to premiere globally on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The streamer has dropped the official trailer (watch below) for the highly-anticipated cartel drama, which comes from the creators and executive producers of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz.

In the clip, we see Vergara’s Griselda Blanco rise from mother to drug lord as she takes over the Miami cocaine business, using her charm and savagery to create one of the most profitable cartels in history. We see her navigating business and family, using a mix of charm and violence; in one scene, she beats a man with a baseball bat.

The series is inspired by the real life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord who was a central figure in the cocaine-based drug trade in Miami, Florida, during the 1970s through the early 2000s. Recognized for her ambition and savviness, Blanco became widely known as “The Black Widow” and “The Godmother.”

Netflix has also released a collection of new images, including a first look at singer Karol G (Carolina Giraldo) as Carla, a close friend of Griselda’s from Medellín who arrives in Miami alongside several other sex workers to help smuggle in drugs. Along the way, Carla becomes one of Griselda’s most trusted confidants.

In addition to Vergara and Giraldo, the series also stars Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins), and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez).

Guest stars include Fredy Yate (Chucho Castro), Paulina Dávila (Isabel), José Zúñiga (Amilcar), Camilo Jiménez Varón (Rafa Salazar), Julieth Restrepo (Marta Ochoa), Gabriel Sloyer (Raul Diaz), Diego Trujillo (German Panesso), and Alberto Ammann (Alberto Bravo).

Vergara also serves as executive producer on the series alongside co-creators Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Newman is also on board as an executive producer, as well as Luis Balaguer. Baiz directs all six episodes.

Check out more new images below.

Griselda, Premieres, Thursday, January 25, 2024, Netflix