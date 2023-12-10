What Is Plex? Everything to Know About Free Streaming Service

Plex follows the classic TV model: You don’t have to pay for it, but you do have to watch some ads. Luckily, that’s a decent trade-off when you consider the treasure trove of content you’ll find on this streamer. Can’t pick out what you want to watch? Try one of the hundreds of live channels—just jump aboard these already-in-progress “stations” and start watching.

How much does Plex cost?

It’s free, and you don’t even have to provide a credit card. A subscription option is available for those who want it—for $4.99 per month, it lets you download content to watch offline and provides settings and controls that may make streaming more enjoyable. But note that subscribing doesn’t get rid of the ads.

What’s in the library?

There are about 50,000 items to choose from, which should keep you busy for a while. That includes movies like 2014’s The Imitation Game with Benedict Cumberbatch’s masterful turn as tortured genius code breaker Alan Turing; the 2018 romantic drama Mary Shelley with Elle Fanning as the Frankenstein author; plus tons of (mostly classic) TV shows.

What else should I know?

Plex has several free features that are beneficial for users. For example, it bills itself as a “TV concierge” because it lets you use its search engine to look for any movie or TV show and find where it’s streaming—even if it’s not on Plex. That’s useful for everybody these days. —John Hogan

New and Notable

Holiday Therapy

The festive collection includes It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), The Bishop’s Wife (1947) and a bevy of Scrooges to bah, humbug over: Alastair Sim in 1951’s A Christmas Carol, Albert Finney in 1970’s Scrooge and George C. Scott in 1984’s A Christmas Carol.

A fire rages (figuratively and literally) in this excellent 2018 drama set in 1960s Montana. Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan are captivating as a husband and wife separated by the blaze.

Over 20 years ago, this trippy 2001 film about a teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) having disturbing visions of a man in a bunny suit blew our minds. It still does today.

This evocative 2008 period piece, about a young boy’s (David Kross) defining relationship with an older woman (Kate Winslet) in postwar Germany, is based on the bestseller.

Gillian Anderson (above) is enthralling as Stella Gibson, a homicide detective recruited to help catch a Belfast serial killer (Jamie Dornan) living a double life. Originally on Netflix, the 2013–16 drama is one of Anderson’s best television roles since The X-Files.

Supernatural meets adventure in this 2014–18 series, originally aired on TNT, about an ancient organization headed by Flynn Carsen (ER’s Noah Wyle, above), whose job is to protect the world by recovering powerful artifacts and fighting magic threats.

Revisit the story of King Arthur and his wizard Merlin (Bradley James and Colin Morgan) that begins with Merlin arriving in Camelot. Come for the monsters and magic, stay for the modern twists that made this 2008–12 NBC/Syfy series beloved by fans.

Take a stroll down one of pop culture’s most famous streets in this emotional 2021 documentary about how the famous children’s series came to life—and the creative minds who helped make it.

Robert Pattinson stars as the last survivor of a dangerous mission to the outer rims of the solar system in this 2018 sci-fi film. Alone with his baby daughter, he must figure out how to survive…while speeding toward a black hole.

St. Vincent

Bill Murray is a crusty Vietnam vet with a good conscience who forms an unlikely bond with his neighbor’s 12-year-old son in this 2014 dramedy. Naomi Watts and Melissa McCarthy also star.

In addition to live channels for news and weather, check out these blasts from the past:

Come on down! Vintage episodes of the classic game show air around the clock. You’ll be thrilled watching contestants of the past vying for prizes…and jealous of how much things used to cost.

There’s no shortage of amusement in any episode of the iconic comedian’s variety series, whose stellar cast included Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman.

Laff More!

If you find yourself needing a little more comedy in your life, this is your ticket to laughter. Classic sitcoms like Home Improvement stream on this lighthearted channel, so you’ll always have a smile on your face.

Relive 23 years of the musical guests and celebrities who made the show famous.

The lovable star’s self-titled 1961–66 comedy (created by Carl Reiner) is as funny today as it was back in the day. And of course, it made a star out of Mary Tyler Moore, who played his devoted wife. We could watch it all day long—and now so can you.

