Can C. Thomas Howell Save Las Vegas from Being ‘Obliterated’ in Sneak Peek? (VIDEO)

Forget about staying gold. Ponyboy is staying lit!

In Netflix‘s about-to-drop action-comedy Obliterated, The Outsiders icon C. Thomas Howell is grizzled, grabby, and all sorts of effed-up as Haggerty, one of the elite Special Forces agents racing to stop a terror plot to destroy Vegas. His specialty: Defusing bombs. And getting bombed. And he’s not the only one feeling a little frisky.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Haggerty’s cohorts — including an impressively ripped Nick Zano as wiseass McKnight and Teen Wolf vet Shelley Hennig‘s team leader Ava — sweat it out as their resident bomb expert attempts to set the perfect mood for beating the clock. And because nothing is ever what you expect with this high-octane hoot from the makers of Cobra Kai, he of course lands on a classic as covered by Michael Bublé. As McKnight notes, “all bomb guys are weird.”

After that, the entire gang goes off the rails with a “mission accomplished” rager high up in a lavish hotel suite, complete with every illicit substance and situation befitting Sin City… until the higher-ups alert them to another threat brewing that demands their immediate (if blurry-eyed, stumbling, and coked-out) attention. Suddenly, the fate of the Strip is in the hands of “heroes” who can’t even feel their faces — and one (we won’t say which) who isn’t even conscious for the first few episodes.

It’s The Hangover meets G.I. Joe with explosives, secret identities, camels in need of rehab, and enough bare body parts to earn it a hard R. So you might not want to watch this one with the folks. But you definitely don’t want to miss it.

Obliterated, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 30, Netflix