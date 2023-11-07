Abigail Breslin Gives Heartfelt Tribute to ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ Co-Star Evan Ellingson

Following the sudden and untimely passing of Evan Ellingson, actress Abigail Breslin expressed her grief for her former co-star from My Sister’s Keeper in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ellingson, who portrayed Breslin’s on-screen older brother in the 2009 drama, which also featured Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin, passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday, November 5. Breslin shared a picture from their time on set, showcasing herself, Ellingson, and their co-star Sofia Vassilieva, who played their terminally sick sibling. In her caption, she reflected on her experiences working with the late actor.

“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills,” Breslin wrote.

“He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull), and he was energetic and the life of the party,” she continued. “I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with.”

Breslin also reminded fans to be respectful, as Ellingson’s cause of death still isn’t confirmed, stating, “I ask you to kindly not speculate on the details out of respect for his family including his daughter.”

See the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Breslin-Kunyansky/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)

My Sister’s Keeper marked one of Ellingson’s final acting gigs, as he later decided to step away from the entertainment industry following a recurring role on CSI: Miami. It has now been more than a decade since his last on-screen appearance.

Ellingson’s father told TMZ that he was found at a sober living home as the performer reportedly struggled with drugs in the past but was supposedly doing better. His sudden death has reportedly come as a shock to his family.

The actor was known for his roles on television, most notably on CSI: Miami, in which he played Kyle Harmon, son of David Caruso’s Horatio Caine. During his run with the series, Ellingson appeared in 18 episodes from 2007 to 2010. In addition to CSI: Miami, his other television roles included parts on 24, where he played Jack Bauer’s nephew Josh. He also appeared on Bones, Complete Savages, Mad TV, Titus, and General Hospital.

Ellingson was also featured in the Clint Eastwood-directed war movie Letters from Iwo Jima, Confession, Time Changer, and Living in Fear.