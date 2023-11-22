‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Makes Shocking Elimination on Night 1 of Playoffs

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice fans were left stunned after Tuesday (November 21) night’s episode, which saw Niall Horan eliminate a seemingly surefire top contender from the competition on the first night of Playoffs.

With the blind auditions, battle rounds, and three-way knockouts out of the way, the four coaches, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Horan, narrowed their teams down to six (including a returning Super Save pick) ahead of the Playoffs, which kicked off on Tuesday with Team Niall battling it out for a shot in the live shows.

Heading into Tuesday’s episode, Team Niall consisted of four singers who received four-chair turns during the blind auditions: Huntley, Nini Iris, Alexa Wildish, and Mara Justine (whom he stole from Legend in the knockouts). In addition, the One Direction alum had Claudia B, who he stole from Legend in the battles, plus teenager Julia Roome, who he brought back with his Super Save.

Fans knew the competition would be tough, but one thing seemed guaranteed: Wildish making it through to the live shows. The 34-year-old folk singer had impressed throughout the series with spellbinding renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted,” and Cher’s “Believe.”

Wildish impressed again during the Playoffs, singing an emotional, pitch-perfect version of Sting’s “Fields of Gold,” which wowed the coaches. “I love your voice; I heard every word you were singing,” McEntire told the artist.



Horan complimented her “belting vocals” and called her “ridiculously talented,” and yet when it came time to make a decision, the “Heaven” singer shockingly sent Wildish home.

Instead, Horan picked Huntley (who performed David Kushner’s “Daylight”), Nini Iris (who sang Bishop Briggs’ “River”), and Mara Justine (who tackled Florence + the Machine’s “You’ve Got the Love”) to move onto the live shows.

Claudia B (who performed Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon”) and Julia Roome (who sang Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”) were also eliminated from the competition.

“Alexa Wildish leaving after that performance should be a crime,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Alexa deserved to be in the top 12 she was the best so far this season,” added another viewer.

“How is Alexa not going to the live show??? @NiallOfficial I AM SO UPSET!!!!!!!” said another commenter.

“I don’t understand the judges decisions this year, unless they are being told who to pick. #TheVoice Alexa has been praised by all judges as one of the favourites and all of sudden she is not chosen to make the lives? Make it make sense! @NiallOfficial!?” tweeted one fan.

“Niall, really disappointed you did not pick Alexa. That girl can sing and emote a grocery list. I love you but you picked three very similar artists. This is the first questionable decision you’ve made, I must say. I don’t think Mara deserved the spot more than her,” said another.

What did you think of Horan’s decision? Let us know in the comments below.