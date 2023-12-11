Tamron Hall on ‘Today’ Show Exit, Robin Roberts, Family Life & More

It was almost 10 years ago when Tamron Hall became the first African-American woman to co-anchor The Today Show. The milestone and weight of the opportunity were not lost on the two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist. However, seeing the writing on the wall regarding the future at NBC in 2017, she decided to move on and bet on herself.

Fast forward to today where Hall is enjoying the fifth season of Tamron Hall. Premiering in 2019, her own nationally syndicated daytime program has not only survived fierce competition, a raging pandemic, and a writer’s strike but thrived. Here the leader of the “TamFam” sits down to talk about the show’s success.

What makes Tamron Hall resonate with your audience? What kind of lessons have you learned from your experience?

Tamron Hall: Most of the lessons I’ve learned were from being a journalist for 30 years and then bringing it into the daytime space. When we launched the show, I remember being in more than a few meetings. We wanted to be topical but also wanted to have one-hour conversations or theme shows that had a connective tissue.

There were people who said attention spans were low and nobody would want to watch an hour-themed show, but the audience responded. That was not a novel idea for me. It came from the traditional template of traditional daytime TV where news events were incorporated in the conversation. Where topical things you’d see in a magazine or newspaper were integrated into the show. That really has been our weapon for lack of a better word. This point-of-view. Seeing things through the eyes of a journalist.

It’s been 10 years since you debuted on The Today Show. A few years later you parted ways with NBC. How do you look back on that decision considering where you are now?

I’m always happy to talk about that challenging moment in my life because we’ve all been there. I remember being a local news reporter years ago. There was a phenomenal anchor in Chicago that said, “Either the business quits you, or you quit the business.” We happen to be in the field of journalism and TV, but this applies to everything including relationships…things end. It’s how you rebound from those endings. For me, professionally, I’ve never been unemployed. I’ve worked since age 14. So here I was in this moment that defined all the hard work that I put into my career lessons. The big thing. The North Star was betting on myself.

This does not mean doing it alone. It means going into your heart and your journey and saying, “What is the best I can offer on my journey? What’s the best thing about me?” I felt the best thing about me at the time professionally was I truly loved my job. I loved interviewing people and hearing stories and seeing resilience…For me, the bet on yourself really became my mantra, my business card, because we’ve all been there. It’s something we’ve talked about on the show. So many people tried to start businesses, rebounded from setbacks, and rebuilt their lives. We are a part of that in the daytime space.

What are some standout moments for you from the show so far?

Robin Roberts is someone who has been interviewed many times. She comes on to our show and says, “I feel safe being here. I never told anyone this before.” Those are the moments where inside I have butterflies. I’m ready to cry. There is nothing more gratifying than having somebody who lived their life in the public eye turn to you and say, “I feel comfortable telling you this.” That was a breakthrough moment for us as far as celebrity interviews.

Every show can get big names. It’s very rare for a big celebrity to only go on one show and tell their story to one person. You have to think about what they are talking about doing at your stop. What is the conversation? That has been the thing with us. There is a point of pride when someone who has seemingly been everywhere comes to our show and says, “I’ve never been asked that,” or, “I’ve never told anyone this story.” We had Salt-N-Pepa last season celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Here are these legendary artists and women talking about misogyny, sexism, and racism. It was a powerful moment. We’ve had so many instances like that. As we are in season 5, the balance is very easy for us because I see there is a connection between celebrity and human interest. At the end of the day, everyone has a story.

Your conversations come off as very organic and free-flowing.

It has to be organic and authentic and almost childlike. The enthusiasm, the excitement I show with intros of our guests, that is me. I’m a TV junky. I’m a kid who roots for linear TV. I can tell you my entire TV lineup. Also, I binge-watch all the shows on Hulu, Netflix, you name it. My husband asks, “Do we have to pay for every subscription plan? Can we get someone to get us one for free?” When you log on to my Apple TV, I can assure you there is not a single icon missing from all the streaming platforms.

What would you say has been the best advice you were given? Is there someone you turn to that can give you constructive criticism when you need it?

First of all, my mother. She is lethal. She will tell you the truth about everything. Emerson Coleman, who recently retired from Hearst TV. When we launched this show, I remember Emerson calling me and telling me to be myself because nobody knows you but you. In this talk show where I’m leaning in on content, you think about what you uniquely bring. When people go and try to tinker and say they know more, they don’t.

Nobody knows more about you than you. When you are hosting a single-host talk show, it is you. It’s important to do a lot of team building. I meet with my staff during office hours when they ask me questions about my life. They are daily trying to get to know me so that through me the content can shine. I’m in every single script meeting, booking session…We build the show through the lens of my life. That’s something Emerson taught me. He has been a phenomenal advisor through this journey.

The culture and working environment for talk shows has been a hot topic. How would you describe the backstage atmosphere of Tamron Hall?

I always let them know I am accessible. We bond through building this show. I’m rooting for them. I remind them all the time that one day I’ll retire and want to sit in my nursing home chair and see their name in the credits.I want to see their success beyond this show. Right now they are lifting me up, but I want them to know I am constantly rooting for their next chapter. I’m selfishly holding on to them as long as possible because they do help me shine, but I think a part of the culture of the Tamron Hall Show is knowing I don’t own them. This is a stop on their journey, and I am rooting for the next chapter just like this is a stop on mine.

What are you looking forward to on the show?

One of the joys of my life is that we have a huge holiday giveaway week. It’s almost like the Ten Commandments of daytime talk …My son’s name is Moses, so the Ten Commandments matter to me. One of them is we have to give it away. We’ve been working since the summer to put together the holiday giveaway week. It brings me such joy to bring human interest stories of people who have shown great resilience and offer them joy.

There is nothing more fun than walking out to a stage and telling the audience is getting something. Not cars. We’re only in our fifth season, but we are giving away good stuff. We have a huge week planned. Then in January, we have a theme each year. In 2024, it’s “20-More.” More travel, more love stories, more giveaways. Anything you want more of, we’re offering it up. We start that up in January with a bang. We need more joy. We all need it. We’re leaning into more, more.

On top of talk show host, you’re also a published fiction author. The follow-up to your first book “As the Wicked Watch” centering on Jordan Manning called “Watch Where They Hide” will be out next year as well. Are there plans for a series adaptation?

Absolutely. We’re in talks and working on a few things right now. For me, the first novel really challenged me to step out of my comfort zone. Now after the critical success of the first book, this second book I feel more confident as ever as a writer and thriller writer. This next book I have, when I tell you if you can figure this out, you need to sign up to be a detective. It’s thrilling, juicy, by the seat-of-your-pants. My mother just finished it and called me at 1:30 in the morning screaming about the book. It’s very exciting. I think because I’m in television I do write with the visual of this being a series. We’re working right now on a deal that hopefully will bring it to TV or streaming or otherwise very soon.

