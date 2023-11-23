Al Roker Returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Missing Last Year

The 2023 holiday season is underway as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is now taking place (Thursday, November 23), with an estimated 3.5 million spectators lining the 2.5-mile route in New York City to take in the procession of floats, giant balloons, and musical performances.

As is tradition, the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are leading the NBC coverage of the parade, which begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ends at Herald Square, home of Macy’s flagship store.

What makes this year’s parade extra special is the return of the Today show’s Al Roker, who had to miss last year’s festivities for the first time in 27 years due to a health scare. Indeed, the beloved weathercaster admitted he almost died. But he is now back and seemed to be in good spirits as he chatted with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon this morning.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Roker said at the top of the broadcast. “I’m so happy to be with [Savannah], Hoda, and all you at home on this beautiful morning. It’s a perfect morning.”

This year’s #MacysParade features iconic balloons, four new floats, and, of course, the return of Al Roker after he missed last year’s parade. pic.twitter.com/qmH7Bn6yrm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2023

“So Thankful @alroker is Back,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter), while another said, “It’s not Thanksgiving without

@alroker and the Macy’s Parade!”

“Welcome back Al Rocker! Your as clean as hospital carpet,” added another commenter.

“I’m happy that Al Rocker is back at the #MacysParade. The parade and the broadcast will not be the same without him,” wrote another.

The event kicked off with Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste, who is just one of many artists set to perform during today’s parade. Pop icon Cher will headline the day, while there will also be performances from En Vogue, ENHYPHEN, Jessie James Decker, Chicago, and Ashley Park with Sesame Street Muppets and Pentatonix.

Ensembles from several Broadway shows, including & Juliet, Spamalot, Shucked, and Back to the Future: The Musical, will also perform, along with the Radio City Rockettes.

Lacey Chabert was also on hand for her first Macy’s Parade, where she chatted with Roker about her 38th Hallmark film, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.

Lacey Chabert is here for her first #MacysParade talking about her 38th Hallmark film “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” pic.twitter.com/knQQmMvBaY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2023

Viewers also spotted Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk in the front row, taking in all the festivities.

Bob Odenkirk sighting in the first row of the Thanksgiving Day Parade!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ktvEjr57Cm — evan romano (@EvanRomano) November 23, 2023

Roker also spoke on the phone with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“Happy Thanksgiving, Al; it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without you,” the President said. “We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. Today is about coming together and giving thanks to this country we call home.”

Al Roker just spoke on the phone with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden #MacysParade! pic.twitter.com/WExsMHZGgk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2023

Of course, the floats and giant character balloons are the true main event of the parade, which this year includes four newcomers, a replica of Willy Wonka’s candy shop, a cityscape from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 30-foot-tall gingerbread house, and a replica of an outdoor campsite (sponsored by Snoop Dogg and brand partner Solo Stove).

Giant balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy, Uncle Dan, Blue Cat and Chugs, Kung Fu Panda’s Po, Monkey D. Luffy, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Leo, Bluey, Grogu, Smokey Bear, and many more.

The parade is currently underway. Check back for further updates throughout the day.