We know Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) has been away from Genoa City tending to his irrepressible mother, Gloria, played by the divine Judith Chapman. Viewers are going to get some answers as to what Glo has been up to and why Michael’s been away on Y&R’s Thanksgiving episode airing tomorrow, Wednesday, November 22.

TV Insider chatted with Chapman about what viewers can expect, how Gloria has evolved, and she chats about two of her past favorite roles, Charlotte Greer on Ryan’s Hope and Ginny Blake on General Hospital.

Thanksgiving in Genoa City wouldn’t be the same without Gloria!

Judith Chapman: It’s like we haven’t missed a beat. Lots of hugs, how are yous? Steve the director that day said, “You did that in one take!” I looked into the camera said, “Did you expect anything else?” We laugh and giggle, then, we rock and roll. It was magical. I don’t want to tease too much, but I was really pleased [with the episode]. It reminded me of the earlier days when Gloria started to show her comedic side.

How have you seen Gloria evolve over the years?

[Laughs] Things have gotten worse! After her latest escapade, all will be found out! The family isn’t happy to see Gloria. She’s not getting any turkey until she comes clean and shares why Michael has been gone for her so long. One of the last times we saw Gloria, she begged Lauren [Tracey Bregman] for a job. All she’s ever wanted is recognition, support, and power. It’s wonderful to see her evolve. I always defended her relationship with John Abbott [the late Jerry Douglas]; she loved him, and he loved her. He showed her how to enjoy the better things in life. He appreciated her silliness. I’m forever grateful for Gloria. Actors look for those roles where you can dig deeper and find those added levels of humanity.

You’re interviewed in a new book Ryan’s Hope: An Oral History of Daytime’s Groundbreaking Soap by Tom Lisanti.

I am. I actually haven’t read it yet, but I have talked to several people who have and they are raving about it. Tom did a wonderful job.

What are your memories of playing Charlotte Greer on Ryan’s Hope?

My memories are all fabulous. I got a call from my agent. He said, “They want you to audition for the role of Charlotte.” They flew me to New York. I was in the lobby, leaving the building after my screentest, and the producer, Joe Hardy, came running out to me. He said, “Do you have to leave?” I said, “No, not really.” He said, “Good. Because you start work tomorrow.”

I had the most wonderful time on that show working alongside Kathleen Widdoes [Una MacCurtain; Emma, As the World Turns], Geoffrey Pierson [Frank Ryan], and Roy Poole [who played Neil MacCurtain]. Someone posted a beautiful scene I did with Ilene [Kristen, who played Delia] with all the commercials cut out. It went on and on. I was watching it recently and thought, “Damn! This is some good work! And, also, some good, good writing!”

[Charlotte’s] goal was to seduce Frank Ryan. That was not hard to do! Geoffrey is such a wonderful actor and drop dead gorgeous. We had a fantasy love scene where we dressed up in 17th century wardrobe. It turned out to be so erotic that ABC said, “No. This is too erotic for television.” Joe Hardy said, “No, it’s going on the air.” No clothes came off; however, it was the way we did it. That was the highest compliment to be on one of the sexiest scenes on daytime.

It must have been hot and heavy as the envelope was pushed more back in the 1980s.

Again, we didn’t even take a clothes off. [Wryly] It was such an easy scene to play. It was all a fantasy scene. My only sadness is that Charlotte just disappeared, leaving Frank behind, bloody and wounded. I think his mother [Maeve, Helen Gallagher] came to take save him. Charlotte left town on a boat. I loved the part so much.

Well, ABC wasn’t done with you by any means. You soon joined General Hospital to play Ginny Blake. Ginny took center stage after GH wrote out the immensely popular Dr. Lesley Webber (Denise Alexander). I was determined not to like Ginny for that very reason, but you made that impossible with your vulnerable performance.

Yeah! I brought you around!

That story eventually brought on the late, great Mark Goddard (Lost in Space) as Derek Barrington, the father of Ginny’s son Mike (David Mendenhall).

I have very pleasant memories of working with Mark. There was never an argument or issue. He was a professional. It was such a joy to work with him. The great Anne Jeffreys played his mother [Amanda Barrington]. Amanda was not thrilled with Ginny, so those scenes were fun. Mark was just a nice man. I know he really didn’t like the Hollywood social life. He was not a part of that. A friend of mine told me he ended up working with children [back east]. He truly was “Mr. Nice Guy.” As so often is the case in Hollywood, it’s instant intimacy, you work together, and then, later, you move back to your own life.

I don’t think all our scenes [between our characters] were pleasant, but it was always pleasant working with him. I’ll remember his professionalism and kindness. I remember Ginny giving birth to Rick’s [Chris Robinson] child in the elevator. Around that time, I’d gotten a little Basset Hound. My father asked what I was going to name him. He said, “You’re not going to name him ‘Otis?'” I asked, “Why would I do that?” He said, “Otis! The elevator company!” So, I did name him that.

Giving birth in an elevator is a soap opera staple.

I knew I’d arrived.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS and Paramount+