2024 Golden Globe Awards to Air on CBS

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are coming to CBS.

The 2024 awards show will air live on Sunday, January 7, 2024 on CBS, stream on Paramount+ (live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers), and be available on the CBS app as part of a new deal between the network and the Golden Globes. The three-hour show will follow an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader, so (possibly tentatively) scheduled for 8/7c. (Stations in the Pacific time zone that air the event live will also rebroadcast the entire telecast in primetime immediately following the live presentation). The ceremony will also be available on-demand on Paramount+.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, in a statement. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”

Added Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions, “We’re so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of awards show history. CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS, we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multiplatform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”

The Golden Globe Awards, often called Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” celebrates both film and television. This year, it boasts two newly added awards including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

“In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS’ robust platforms,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet.”

The Golden Globe Awards are produced and owned by Dick Clark Production. The awards show previously aired on NBC.

2024 Golden Globe Awards, Live, Sunday, January 7, 2024, CBS and Paramount+