STARZ has secured the rights for Mary & George, a historical psychodrama featuring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine.

The series revolves around a conniving mother and son who employ schemes, seduction, and murder to ascend the ranks of the Court of England and win the favor of King James I.

“Mary & George is the perfect complement to STARZ’s provocative slate, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sky Studios to bring this extraordinary series to U.S. audiences,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for STARZ. “We can’t wait for the world to discover the untold story of Mary Villiers, who mastered the art of sexual and political conquests in a male-dominated society. And to have Julianne leading this remarkable cast is a dream.”

In 17th century England, Moore takes on the role of Mary Villiers, the Countess of Buckingham. Her character orchestrates the transformation of her handsome son, George, played by Galitzine, into a seductive figure aimed at captivating King James I and ultimately becoming his influential lover. Through audacious plots, the duo ascends from modest origins to become some of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential figures in the English court, securing their positions as the King’s most trusted advisors.

George is a romantic with a naive demeanor who, alongside his ruthless mother, is willing to employ any means to reach the pinnacle of power. Tony Curran, known for his role in Mayflies, takes on the role of King James I, the target of Mary and George’s alluring machinations.

The ensemble cast includes Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Laurie Davidson, Mirren Mack, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Rina Mahoney, and Simon Russell Beale.

Based on a scandalous true story, the seven-part limited series is the creation of acclaimed playwright D.C. Moore, known for works like Killing Eve and Temple, and is produced by Hera Pictures in collaboration with Sky Studios. The series is inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin. Liza Marshall is executive producer for Hera Pictures alongside D.C. Moore, Oliver Hermanus, and Julianne Moore. Hermanus also helms the series as lead director. Sam Hoyle serves as executive producer for Sky Studios.

Mary & George, Series Premiere, TBA 2024, STARZ