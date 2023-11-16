Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

After a shorter teaser, Disney+ has released the official trailer for its highly-anticipated series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The Disney+ series stars Walker Scobell as the title character, a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Fortunately, as the new video shows, he won’t be seeking to restore order at Mount Olympus and save the world alone: He’ll have Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) by his side.

A young Percy gets a look at who he was named after, “because he was brave and kind and against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending.” A bit older, he admits he’s “used to the world feeling weird to me, like a puzzle with half the wrong pieces, but lately, it all feels different somehow.”

And then comes time for Percy to find out that the stories about Greek gods and monsters are real, as well as his place in that world. Watch the trailer above to see Percy finding out about his quest to find the bolt — or there will be war — and yes, he will definitely need a sword.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan‘s books, premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, December 20 on Disney+. The rest of the eight-episode series will drop weekly.

Guest stars, in addition to Reddick, include Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Megan Mullally (Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus aka Mr. D), Jay Duplass (Hades), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was created by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, who executive produce with Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 20, Disney+