‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ EPs Talk Adapting & Honoring Books, Plus Reactions to Early Footage

Since debuting in 2010 and 2013, the consensus among lifelong Percy Jackson book fans is that the movies are a disappointment. The two films made major changes that didn’t improve upon author Rick Riordan‘s stories. Logan Lerman‘s Percy, for example, was 16 years old instead of 12, when the point of the story is to grow up with the young demigod, whose age becomes vital to the plot in later books.

Riordan never watched the films himself; in 2020 he compared reading the scripts to seeing his “life’s work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it” (the tweet has since been deleted). Disney+‘s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series did not set out to right the wrongs made by the films, but that’s shaping up to be a happy byproduct. Fans can trust this will be a loyal adaptation of the books because Riordan himself is a writer on the series (he’s also co-creator and an executive producer). Nothing will be on-screen that doesn’t have the Riordan stamp of approval.



TV Insider attended the Percy Jackson panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 15, as did Riordan and his wife, Becky Riordan (also an executive producer), in a surprise appearance. Attendees were treated to three extended scenes from the first two episodes, and three lifelong Percy Jackson fans told TV Insider after the panel that what they saw is their Percy Jackson dream come true.

Co-creator and executive producer Jon Steinberg, executive producers Dan Shotz and James Bobin (who also directed the first two episodes of the Disney+ series), plus additional creative staff and the Riordans presented the footage, which consisted of the series premiere’s first seven minutes, plus two famous scenes from The Lightning Thief (book one of the franchise/the source material for Season 1). The Minotaur scene and capture the flag scenes had fans screaming in excitement, especially whenever the script pulled directly from Riordan’s novel.

“It’s so perfect,” Erin Vos, a 23-year-old fan who grew up reading the books, told TV Insider. “For me at least, that is what I wanted from the movies, and I’m so excited.”

“The fact that Rick has so much to do with this series and he’s guiding it along, I’m so excited to see everything else,” said Tori Romatowski, 21, also a lifelong fan.

“It feels like the atmosphere that you got when I read the books for the first time,” added Izzy Negron-Main, 20. “I read them in middle school. We did a project on them in English, and just the feeling that you get from reading that first sentence is exactly the feeling that I got when I saw the trailer for the first time. And then all of the sound and lighting design, and all of the set designs and the costumes, were just incredible and just make you feel like the world is lived in.”

Vos said the Comic Con footage felt like “an integral part of [their] childhood” was finally being “properly represented” on-screen. “I remember so vividly reading the books for the first time, and [the footage they’ve seen] feels like not exactly what I pictured, but exactly what it should be.”