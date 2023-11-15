Smashing Glass on CMT, Watery ‘Spy’ Finale, Daniel Radcliffe’s Tribute, ‘Quantum’ vs. Nazis

CMT

CMT Smashing Glass

Special 9/8c

The country-music channel launches a new franchise with an inaugural special saluting trailblazing women in music, starting with Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker. The honorees sit with Sheryl Crow for a roundtable discussion before taking the stage to perform, with the roster of performers and presenters including Billie Jean King, Clint Black, Chris Janson, Ledisi, Fancy Hagood and The War And Treaty. The special also features “Moments of Respect” tributes to artists who’ve passed, with Amber Riley, Lucie Silvas and Mickey Guyton performing medleys honoring Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Sinéad O’Connor.

PBS

Spy in the Ocean: A Nature Miniseries

Season Finale 8/7c

Nature concludes its fascinating miniseries, a watery offshoot of its Spy in the Wild series, in which robot spy cameras disguised as underwater creatures are embedded with multiple species. The finale, titled “Deep Trouble,” focuses on the challenges and perils of marine life, including a spy marine iguana enduring a storm with actual reptiles, a baby whale facing danger and a mantis shrimp punching out a spy crab.

HBO

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Daniel Radcliffe executive produces a very personal and inspirational documentary honoring David Holmes, a gifted gymnast who landed “the best job in the world” when he became Radcliffe’s lead stunt double in the Harry Potter film franchise. “He had no concept of fear,” says David’s dad, recalling the 10 years of their close collaboration, which ended when Holmes was seriously injured in an accident on set that left him paralyzed with a spinal injury. The Boy Who Lived reveals Holmes’ resilience in the aftermath of tragedy and how he continues to uplift all who know him, finding “light in the darkest of places.”

NBC

Quantum Leap

8/7c

Ben (Raymond Lee) channels his inner Indiana Jones when he leaps onto the Princeton University campus in 1955, where he’s in a race against Nazis to find a formula hidden by Albert Einstein that’s instrumental to the development of nuclear energy. While on the hunt, he’s surprised to encounter a familiar face. Followed by a new episode of Magnum P.I. (9/8c), with Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) helping an Amish teenager who’s come to the islands to find his runaway sister. Elsewhere, Rick (Zachary Knighton) plays matchmaker, looking to find TC (Stephen Hill) a date for the Marine Corps Ball.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:



ON THE STREAM: