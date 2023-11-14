‘The Voice’: 16-Year-Old Ruby Leigh Wows Coaches With LeAnn Rimes Song (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Ruby Leigh, the 16-year-old country singer from Foley, Missouri, continued to wow the coaches on Monday’s (November 13) episode of NBC‘s The Voice, earning her a spot in the Playoff rounds.

The talented young singer faced off against her fellow Team Reba members, Ms. Monet and Rachele Nguyen, in a Three-Way Knockout, where she performed an incredible rendition of LeAnn Rimes‘ “Blue.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Monet sang a powerful rendition of The Emotions’ “Best of My Love,” and Nguyen performed an emotional version of Maddie & Tae’s “Die From a Broken Heart.” But despite the talent on display, nobody was a match for Leigh.

Even before she took to the stage, Leigh’s rehearsal stunned Reba McEntire and mega mentor Wynonna Judd. “Ruby is 16… oh my gosh,” Judd said, adding, “Something there is very spectacular, and I think she’s got such a future. She’s unique in a way that country music needs.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leigh previously earned a four-chair turn during her Blind Audition with her impressive yodeling version of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.” She then impressed again during the Battle rounds with a heartfelt version of Dolly Parton‘s country classic “Jolene.”

Following her latest performance, the coaches were full of praise once again. “Ruby, you’re on a different planet,” Niall Horan said. “It’s amazing what you do with your voice and the power that comes out of it.”

Gwen Stefani was equally impressed, telling Leigh, “Everything about you is original, yet you just remind us of something so classic.”

John Legend applauded the performance and said that Leigh and McEntire are “a match made in heaven.”

Leigh will now move on to the Playoffs, the final stop before The Voice live shows. In the Playoffs, artists once again select their own songs to perform against other team members, but this time, they get the whole stage to themselves for the first time since the Blind Auditions.

Each coach will select just three artists to advance to the live shows, and there will be no Steals or Saves available. So, the competition is only going to get more intense from here on out.