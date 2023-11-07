‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Is Brought to Tears by Team in Knockouts Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Season 24 of The Voice is gearing up for its three-way Knockouts and we have your exclusive first look at Team Gwen’s singers as they go head-to-head in the episode that airs tonight, Tuesday, November 7.

Watching from their red chairs are their coach Gwen Stefani alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend who are all visibly moved by the performances being delivered by Tanner Massey, Chechi Sarai, and Rudi. One even brings Gwen to metaphorical tears with their powerful Knockout number.

Tanner Massey, Rudi, and Chechi Sarai compete on 'The Voice' Season 24

(Credit: NBC)

Kicking things off for the three singers is Tanner who performs Shawn Mendes‘ “In My Blood.” Chechi follows him with Gloria Gaynor‘s “Never Can Say Goodbye.” Rounding out the Knockout matchup is Rudi who delivers her own rendition of Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window.”

After all three hopefuls delivered their showstopping performances, the coaches weighed in on their growth, what worked, and what didn’t work. While Tanner’s passionate delivery was enough to entice the coaches, their feelings about the performance’s success differed a bit. Meanwhile, more than one coach agreed that Chechi’s voice, while amazing, wasn’t shown its full potential with her song choice. And similarly, Rudi’s performance may not have been the most amazing, but her delightful stage presence made for an enjoyable experience.

With such a tough choice to make, Gwen was feeling the pressure from her fellow coaches and the competitors, but as she teases in the exclusive first look, above, “I kinda have a plan.” But what does this plan entail? You’ll have to tune in to find out as Gwen’s pick won’t be revealed until Part 1 of the Season 24 Knockouts kicks off on NBC tonight.

Tune in, and let us know who you think might win this round in the comments section, below.

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c & 9/8c, NBC

