‘NCIS’ in Sydney, ‘Murder’ in Iceland, Dancing to Whitney Houston, ‘Wrexham’ Finale

NCIS: Sydney

Series Premiere 8/7c

They speak the same language—more or less—but American and Australian sensibilities clash in the premiere of the first international edition of the NCIS franchise (filling the programming void for now until the original and Hawai’i editions are back with originals in 2024). When a U.S. Navy sailor from a nuclear sub collapses in scenic Sydney Harbor, no-nonsense Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) from NCIS’ Agent Afloat program takes charge—much to the chagrin of cocky Australian Federal Police sergeant JD Dempsey (Todd Lasance). “She doesn’t always play well with others,” warns Mackey’s junior Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), but before the hunt is over, Mackey and Dempsey are in sync, in hot pursuit of a speedboat from a military chopper. In other words, NCIS business as usual. Expect lots of shots of that one-of-a-kind Opera House.

A Murder at the End of the World

Series Premiere

It’s a good night for people with wanderlust, because this stylish seven-part FX-produced whodunit is set a world away from Sydney in frigid, eerie and exotic Iceland. This is where Gen Z tech whiz and true-crime author Darby Hart (The Crown’s Emma Corrin with punkish pink hair) is summoned by an inscrutable Steve Jobs-like billionaire (Clive Owen) to attend a conference of global visionaries at a remote, AI-enhanced hotel. When bodies start dropping, Darby shifts into amateur Sherlock mode, with considerable tension mounting as we wait for the next snowshoe to drop. Launches with two episodes. (See the full review.)

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

They all just wanna dance with somebody—and the glittery competition complies when the remaining seven couples step up for “Whitney Houston Night,” featuring the frequently outrageous Billy Porter as guest judge. Houston’s most popular songs are set to Contemporary, Tango, Paso Doble, Viennese Waltz, Samba and Rumba routines, followed by a “Dance-Off” round where side-by-side teams compete for extra points. (Last week’s leaderboard champs, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, get to sit out this part.)

Welcome to Wrexham

Season Finale 10/9c

It’s do-or-die time for the Welsh team as the Red Dragons head into a game that will decide their potential promotion back into the English Football League after a 15-year absence. No spoilers, but for anyone who followed the season in real time, you know this one is going to be a nail-biter.

