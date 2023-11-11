When & How to Stream ‘Blue Beetle’

Warner Bros. is taking Blue Beetle to the Max. The DC superhero film, starring Xolo Maridueña as the insectile superhero, will start streaming on Max on Friday, November 17, as the platform announced in an X post.

In the film, which hit theaters in August, Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who “returns home full of aspirations for his future… only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” as DC Studios explains.

Jaime finds his calling, though, when the Scarab, an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, chooses him to be its symbiotic host, giving the young man an “incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.”

Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings), Blue Beetle also features Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

Critics gave the Blue Beetle warm reviews, with The Associated Press’ Jake Coyle calling the “film light, lively, and sincere” and “a tribute to the tenacity and indomitability of Mexican-American families that have clawed their way into an often inhospitable society.”

USA Today’s Brian Truitt wrote that “it’s a nifty change of pace for a main character’s superteam to include his parents and grandma instead of Batman and Wonder Woman.”

Despite the good will toward the $104-million film, Blue Beetle ended up being the lowest-grossing title in the DC Extended Universe after ending its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of $128.6 million, according to Collider.

Nevertheless, Maridueña will continue playing Jaime as the DC Extended Universe reboots as the DC Universe, as DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed on Threads in September. The month prior, Gunn vowed on Instagram that Jaime Reyes “will be an amazing part of the DCU going forward!”

Blue Beetle, Available to Stream, Friday, November 17, Max