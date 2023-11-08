‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Reacts as Military Vet Misses Out on $40,000

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Wheel of Fortune Veterans Week Pete
ABC

Wheel of Fortune

 More

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who is a vet himself, clearly relished interviewing each contestant during the Tuesday, November 7, Veterans Week episode of the show.

One contestant, Pete, revealed he had been in the Coast Guard and Air Force for 23 years. Following his backstory of just getting married to his wife and talking about their kids, Pete won a trip to Palm Springs with a $19,300 score, which led to him gaining the opportunity to play the bonus round.

As he chose “Thing” as the puzzle category, the camera cuts to his wife and daughter off-stage. After seeing the given “RSTLNE,” he chose the additional letters “CDPA.”

Following those inclusions, the puzzle looked like: “A _ A_ _LE’ ‘ _ R _,” which Sajak remarked looked like a difficult puzzle to solve. “A couple of A’s, and that is it,” he said.

wheel of fortune Pete November 7 2023

ABC

He gave Pete ten seconds to “try and talk it out.” The contestant did his best to solve the puzzle, saying “Parallel card,” but to no avail. Pat tried to soften the blow by saying he “would have said the same thing.” But they both would have been wrong, as the answer was actually “Valuable Work,” leaving Pete to shake his head in disbelief.

He lost the bonus round and the $40K reward it would have come with.

Folks online were not happy with the results.

How is “valuable work” a thing? #wheeloffortune,” one X user posted.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Champ Makes Fatal Mistake in Wildcard Tournament
Related

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Champ Makes Fatal Mistake in Wildcard Tournament

Similarly, during the previous night’s episode of Veteran’s Week on November 6, Air Force vet O.J. lost $40,000 after facing an equally challenging puzzle. After choosing “phrases” as the category for the prize puzzle, he made several thematical guesses, like “Home to the proud, Home of the proud, Home IN the proud,” however, he too lost, unable to guess “Hype up the crowd.”

“Wheel of fortune. Phrase. Hype up the crowd. Really?” another X user noted.

What do you think of the week’s bonus questions on Wheel of Fortune?

Check out the reactions below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings 

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eden McCoy in General Hospital
1
‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Mourns Death of Her Mom After Cancer Battle
Michael Strahan - GMA
2
Michael Strahan Will Be Absent from ‘Good Morning America’ For Another Week
Jilana Jeopardy November 7 2023
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Champ Makes Fatal Mistake in Wildcard Tournament
Harry Jowey on 'Dancing With the Stars' and Estelle Getty for 'The Golden Girls'
4
‘DWTS’: Did Bruno Tonioli’s ‘Golden Girls’ Remark Go Over Harry Jowsey’s Head?
'The Buccaneers' cast members - Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Kristine Froseth, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton
5
‘The Buccaneers’ Premieres: How You Already Know the Cast