Kel Mitchell Shares Health Update After Medical Emergency: ‘The Scare Was Real’

Kel Mitchell has confirmed that he had a medical scare, though details of what happened have yet to be revealed.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” Mitchell wrote on Instagram on November 9. “The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

This message comes after TMZ reported that Mitchell went to an emergency room in Los Angeles on November 7 and was admitted to the hospital. While there are no details about what led to Mitchell going to the hospital, he was reportedly described as “conscious and alert” when he got there.

Mitchell has reprised his role as original cashier Ed, alongside Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed, in Good Burger 2, streaming on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 22. (The film is a sequel to the iconic ’90s movie, which was based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.) In the new movie, Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fail. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

Other original Good Burger cast members returning for the sequel are Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra. The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz. The film will also feature surprise celebrity cameos.