Why Niall Horan Is Missing From ‘The Voice’

Many fans of NBC’s The Voice were a little surprised to see country duo Dan + Shay appear in the Tuesday, November 7 episode. The pair are set to join the show full-time next year, but they showed up early to fill in for one of the current coaches. Missing from part of the latest sho was panelist Niall Horan, who was unable to attend his team’s Knockouts rehearsals. Now, several fans are wondering what’s going on with Horan and how long he’s expected to be away from The Voice during Season 24.

A video, which you can view above, showcases Horan having a video conference with his team, announcing that Dan + Shay will be serving as guest coaches this season. He begins, “Because of my concert schedule, I won’t be in town for Knockouts rehearsals. We then cut to the duo holding cutout faces of Horan and removing them to reveal their identity. We cut again to Horan talking to Dan and Shay on Facetime, telling the duo, “I know you’re coming on here for Season 25, so this is good practice!”

Although he can’t attend and work with his team during rehearsals this season, Horan will still be involved in The Voice for the Knockout performances and decision-making. Check out the shared image from the panel coach below.

However, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney seemingly fit in with the show right away. After Team Niall’s first three Knockout hopefuls took the stage and wowed everyone, even fellow panelist John Legend yelled out, “Dan + Shay are coaching the hell outta these artists!” If Niall wants to return to The Voice after his Season 25 hiatus, he just might find himself permanently out of a job!”

I may have missed rehearsals but I wouldn’t miss #TeamNiall Knockout performances for the world ! @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/MiuuFMqwep — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 8, 2023

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c & 9/8c, NBC