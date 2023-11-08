‘General Hospital’ Star John J. York Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
John J. York in 'General Hospital'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital‘s John J. York is giving fans an update on his health amid his ongoing cancer treatment as he undergoes a blood stem cell transplant.

The actor known for playing Mac Scorpio on the ABC soap for more than 20 years told People, “There’s still a long road ahead, but these next 100 days I would say is rocky terrain.” York revealed his health struggles earlier this year, sharing that he’d been diagnosed with two forms of cancer in December 2022, both of which are blood and bone marrow disorders.

Since then, a search for a donor has become the star’s top priority, as People revealed he’s been lucky enough to find one via the site, BeTheMatch.org. In the months since, a series of tests have been conducted on York and his donor to ensure his body will adapt to the transplanted stem cells.

John J. York for 'General Hospital'

(Credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk)

“It’s literally a whole new ballgame from then on. From what I understand — this is kind of how I received the information — has been like pre-game and practice,” York said as he began the process. Despite the challenges he’s facing, York is maintaining a positive outlook.

“The first week is an 8-day process of heavy-duty chemo, where I’ll probably lose my hair, and that’s OK,” he told the oultet. “And, you know, there’s just all kinds of issues. I could, I could pass away. I mean, maybe not from the chemo, but when the transplant starts. So after the eight days of these different chemo treatments that they’re doing, they’re basically wiping my body of what I’ve been living with in terms of my blood and DNA and all this stuff for my entire life. They’re wiping that clean and then they’re gonna put new stuff in me from the donor. And that’s going to be the new me.”

'General Hospital' Star John J. York Gives Update on Cancer Battle
Related

'General Hospital' Star John J. York Gives Update on Cancer Battle

Ultimately, the blood stem cell transplant is a 100-day process, where York will have to go to the hospital everyday. Throughout that process, should the results show improvement early on, York said, “that would be wonderful. Then they may say, ‘You don’t have to come in tomorrow, come in the next day. And then we’ll test after that.’ That goes on for 100 days, and I would say the first probably 20 days [after the transplant] are the crucial days.”

Even after the 100 days, York still faces another year or two of treatments and testing including bone marrow aspiration and biopsy.  According to the Mayo Clinic, the procedure York goes through involves a doctor or nurse inserting a hollow needle into the patient’s bone and the bone marrow.

“I thought I was done doing bone marrow biopsies, but I still have like five bone marrow biopsies out there. Those are just not my favorite things in the world to do,” the actor admitted. For now, he’s taking things “one day at a time.”

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

John J. York

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eden McCoy in General Hospital
1
‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Mourns Death of Her Mom After Cancer Battle
Jilana Jeopardy November 7 2023
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Champ Makes Fatal Mistake in Wildcard Tournament
Harry Jowey on 'Dancing With the Stars' and Estelle Getty for 'The Golden Girls'
3
‘DWTS’: Did Bruno Tonioli’s ‘Golden Girls’ Remark Go Over Harry Jowsey’s Head?
'The Buccaneers' cast members - Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Kristine Froseth, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton
4
‘The Buccaneers’ Premieres: How You Already Know the Cast
Karl Urban and Antony Starr as Billy Butcher and Homelander for 'The Boys' Season 4
5
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Premiere With New Billy Butcher & Homelander Posters