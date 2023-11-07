‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Mourns Death of Her Mom After Cancer Battle

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital‘s Eden McCoy recently shared the news that her mother, Natasha, passed away after a private and extended battle with cancer.

In a tribute post on Instagram, the 20-year-old actress mourned the death of her mother with a picture of her beaming with joy, with the Eiffel Tower serving as the backdrop from their previous mother-daughter getaway. Additionally, she shared a handwritten compilation of 20 things that express her affection for her mother.

“It feels bizarre and almost performative to make a post so personal on the most impersonal space,” McCoy began the post. “But many people who knew my mother and also knew me didn’t know what was going on, and this is the easiest way to let everyone know. They also deserve to mourn and part with her in whatever way they may choose.”

“My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past two-and-a-half years and has now left us physically,” McCoy wrote.

Even though McCoy confessed to struggling with finding the right words to portray Natasha, her tribute eloquently captured the essence of her feelings. “I’m not sure what to say other than she was, is, and will be the best thing I have ever known. She is responsible for every good part of me, and she took me with her when she left.”

Despite grappling with her own sorrow, the young woman conveyed a wise sentiment she learned from her mother through this experience. “If there is anything I can say to whoever is reading, it would be that absolutely nothing is promised. We really aren’t owed anything. Your life really can change in just a moment, so as my mom would say, do everything as if it’s your last time doing it.”

McCoy also added that the passing of her mother was one of her greatest fears. “We have this habit as people of thinking that it will never happen to us. Unfortunately, it can, and sometimes it does. I would do anything and give everything for one more minute with her. But not only was I lucky enough to know my mother, we could not have been closer.”

Although shared with the world, her final paragraph was directed solely to one person. “Mom, I expected a lot more time with you than was given, but that doesn’t make the time we shared together not enough. I’m sad that I cannot come with you, but I have to believe that wherever you’re going will be a magical experience,” the young soap star concluded. “My one wish is that we will meet again. You carried me with you for nine months and now I will carry you forever. I see you everywhere.”

