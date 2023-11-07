Hello, Dolly (Parton), ‘Wipeout,’ Student Songwriters, Back to Oak Island

Robin Roberts interviews Dolly Parton about her new rock & roll persona. Wipeout returns with more slapstick mayhem. An HBO documentary goes inside a songwriting program at a Philadelphia public high school. The 11th season of History’s The Curse of Oak Island explores more mysteries in Nova Scotia.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll

Special 10/9c

As a curtain-raiser to Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, Robin Roberts chats with the never-shy country queen Dolly Parton about her latest and possibly most unexpected venture: rock & roll, as evidenced in her new album “Rockstar,” featuring covers of classic rock anthems. Beyond the music, Dolly also sheds light on the various looks that have made her such a pop-culture icon.

TBS

Wipeout

Season Premiere 9/8c

Foolhardy contestants once again run the messy gauntlet of water, slime, mud and big red balls as the rebooted comedy game show returns for a second season. Hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer are back with quippy commentary as the players slip and slide through TV’s treacherously fun obstacle course. Anything new? Try a trapdoor, a heavy hammer, a moving bridge and a 75-foot water slide—if you dare.

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

As if to prove that there’s life after Abbott Elementary, HBO delivers an uplifting documentary that would send Quinta Brunson’s optimistic teacher character of Janine Teagues over the moon. From a producing team including John Legend, and directed by Emmy and Peabody winner Amy Schatz, Shout goes inside Philadelphia’s Hill-Freedman World Academy, a public high school that offers a creative songwriting program for 10th graders to express their joys and concerns through music. The film follows a class working together to create an album of original songs.

History

The Curse of Oak Island

Season Premiere 9/8c

The treasure hunt on the mythic Nova Scotia isle continues for an 11th season, with brothers Rick and Marty Lagina making more discoveries as they explore the 228-year-long mystery. In the two-hour opener, a dig on Lot 5 unearths ancient coins, later analyzed by expert Sandy Campbell. Further research will send the team overseas, possibly linking the Knights Templar to the allegedly cursed buried treasure.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

10/9c

Far from just a sports docuseries, this chronicle of a Welsh soccer team never loses sight of the human element. In an episode (one of two tonight) reflecting the theme song’s lyric “Don’t forget where you came from,” Wrexham movingly explores the bonds of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters within the team and its celebrity owners. You’ll root for them as much as you do the action on the pitch—and in the second episode, with each game in the season’s final stretch critical to the Club’s chances for promotion, Rob McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars show up to play cheerleader.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

