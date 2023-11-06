‘The Family Plan’: Mark Wahlberg Is an Ex-Assassin & Suburban Dad in Apple Trailer (VIDEO)

Mark Wahlberg is gearing up for his next action flick, only this time, there’s a family twist as Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its original film The Family Plan.

Set to premiere Friday, December 15 (just in time for the holidays), The Family Plan follows Dan Morgan (Wahlberg), a man who loves his quiet suburban life with his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and three kids. On the outside, he appears to be a car salesman, but there’s much more beneath the surface as years earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats.

As seen in the thrilling trailer, above, the quiet and peaceful life he’s crafted for himself doesn’t last long when he’s tracked down by enemies from his past. Ambushed in a grocery store, Dan is forced to make a quick escape, running home to pack bags and seek out new identities or aliases for his family and himself.

But it doesn’t seem he’s as forthcoming about his past work with his wife and kids as he hides the reason for their quick trip to Las Vegas. As Dan, his wife, angsty teen daughter (Zoe Colletti), pro-gamer teen son (Van Crosby), and 10-month-old baby take off in their minivan, they’re met with various obstacles and comedic moments as far as the trailer is concerned.

Determined to protect his family, Dan does everything he can to give his family the vacation of a lifetime, as he’s forced to resurface long-dormant skills to take action against the threats facing them, all while trying to keep his true identity a mystery. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by David Coggeshall, the film features Wahlberg, Monaghan, Colletti, Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds.

Don’t miss it for yourself. Check out The Family Plan trailer, above, and stay tuned for more on the film as December approaches.

The Family Plan, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 15, Apple TV+