‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, ‘Bass Reeves,’ JFK Remembrance, ‘Planet Earth III’

SUNDAY: Halloween isn’t officially over until The Simpsons unleashes its annual “Treehouse of Horror” trilogy—in this case, nearly a week after the fact. No matter, it’s always worth the wait. The fun begins when prankster Bart accidentally becomes digitized. “My baby is an app!” shrieks Marge, causing Homer to clarify: “Uh no, apps actually do stuff. He’s an NFT.” Nobody knows quite what that is, which doesn’t stop Marge from entering the blockchain to retrieve her beloved son. Other segments include a grisly parody of David Fincher’s Se7en, with Lisa turning to a familiar source in her search for a serial killer, and an Outbreak-inspired climax in which Homer injects a radioactive donut and his belches turn everyone in Springfield into versions of Homer. The horror!

SUNDAY: Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer of series creator Chad Feehan’s traditional Western, starring David Oyelowo (also an executive producer) as the nontraditional and should-be-legendary Bass Reeves, who made history as the first Black U.S. Marshal West of the Mississippi. His arrest record—some 3,000 outlaws—is as impressive as his strict moral code. “I need a man with a good gun and a strict spine,” says Donald Sutherland as the judge who gives Bass the badge. He gets his wish. The first chapters track Reeves’ journey from slavery, where he was forced to fight for the Confederacy, to freedom among Native Americans and ultimately to represent the U.S. Government, all while raising a family. A grizzled Dennis Quaid co-stars as the shoot-first marshal who recruits Bass, representing the sort of lawman Reeves hopes never to become.

SUNDAY: As the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination approaches this month, TV will provide many retrospectives—fittingly, considering how TV acted as a national hearth for mourning in the days that followed. Start with this three-part (airing consecutively) documentary, using archives and testimony from surviving witnesses, journalists and law officers who searched for the killer, Lee Harvey Oswald. The you-are-there approach includes police radio recordings and dispatches as well as live news broadcasts in the aftermath of the tragedy.

SATURDAY: Seals, flamingos and turtles, oh my! Sir David Attenborough is back with another visually entrancing travelogue getting up close and personal with the wonders of the natural world. The third iteration of the award-winning series starts “on the front line” with coastlines. You’ll want to be there.

SATURDAY: The Yule Log: From Hallmark: Never Been Chris’d (Saturday, 8/7c) finds two BFFs (Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes) reuniting and forming a love triangle with their high-school crush (Tyler Hynes). On a lighter and boozier note, The Santa Summit (Sunday, 8/7c) takes place during a pub crawl of Santa-clad partiers, with Jordin (Hunter King) hunting all night for Liam (Benjamin Hollingsworth), the guy she met at the start but didn’t get his deets. From Great American Family: A Dash of Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Broadway veteran Laura Osnes as a marketing exec in a bakeoff with a hot baker (Christopher Russell). In the movie sequel Our Christmas Wedding (Sunday, 8/7c), Nicole (Holly Deveaux) and Michael (Drew Seeley) head to the altar with Christmas two weeks away in a wedding planned by her boss. UpTV offers We’re Scrooged (Sunday, 7/6c) in which two former high-school sweethearts (Tamara Duarte and Andrew Bushell) reconnect at a reunion, each visited by Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future to set them straight. From the unscripted world: Holiday Wars (Sunday, 9/8c, Food Network) gathers cake, candy and cookie masters to create goodies inspired by holiday stories, with the grand prize an all-expenses-paid trip to Iceland for the Northern lights.

SUNDAY: In the second chapter of the fascinating historical drama set mostly in the 1950s, Hawk (Matt Bomer) feels the heat when the State Department begins investigating employees for “deviant” behavior, telling the naïve Tim (Jonathan Bailey) he “broke the rules” by attending a party of closeted homosexuals, including co-worker Mary (Erin Neufer). “They’re my friends,” insists Tim. “They’re liabilities,” cautions Hawk, who begins getting closer to senator’s daughter Lucy Smith (Allison Williams) for convenient cover.

