The hugely popular Christian historical drama series The Chosen has released a trailer for its upcoming Christmas special, which is set to debut in theaters across the United States on December 12.

According to the official synopsis, the special will focus on the Nativity Story, showing Jesus’ birth through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. It will combine Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night with the previous holiday special The Messengers and the show’s pilot episode, “The Shepherd,” into one remastered and re-scored story.

In addition, the special will include a never-before-seen performance from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, featuring seven music performances and two new monologues.

“The Chosen Christmas special will have the authenticity and the magic of ‘The Shepherd’ matched with the production value, the caliber and the profound storytelling of The Messengers,” Katherine Warnock, vice president of original content at The Chosen, said in a statement.

Other performers featured in the special include Matt Maher, Brandon Lake, Zach Williams, One Voice Children’s Choir, Joy to the World, and the Bonner Family.

The show’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, told the Catholic News Agency that he wasn’t sure how the special would work. “We thought it might be clunky, and then it turned out beautifully,” he said.

“Even though the crew was different and the setting is different and the sets are all different and we had different levels of resources to work with, the story itself blended together beautifully,” Jenkins added. “We also took six of the performances from the first two specials that were the most resonant with viewers; we put them into this.”

He continued, “And we also have an exclusive performance from Andrea Bocelli, of all people, who’s one of the most beautiful voices in the history of the world, who performed ‘O Holy Night’ in Italy for this Christmas special.”

Tickets for the special go on sale on November 20 and can be purchased through Fathom Events. The show will be available in theaters from December 12 to December 17.

Jenkins said he hopes fans will go see the special in theaters because “it’s a really beautiful experience,” adding that it should “tide people over until Season 4.”

The Chosen started out as a crowdfunded project with new episodes released online via the show’s website. It has gone on to become one of the most-watched shows in the world, reaching over 600 million combined episode views. In June 2023, The CW bought the rights to air the first three seasons.

Season 4 of the hit drama is scheduled to be released in theaters in early 2024, with episodes 1 through 3 coming out on February 1, episodes 4 through 6 on February 15, and episodes 7 and 8 on February 29.

Fans can stream previous seasons via The Chosen app and website, the Angel app and website, Netflix, Tubo, fubo TV, BYU TV, The CW, Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Roku.

