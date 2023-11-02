‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ Golden Bachelor’s Home Visits, ‘SEAL Team’ Returns to CBS, ‘Lower Decks’ Finale

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

All The Light We Cannot See

Series Premiere

Nuance is the first casualty of war—or so you might gather from director Shawn Levy’s (Stranger Things) lavish yet oversimplified adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s beloved and Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti is a revelation as Marie-Laure, a blind girl broadcasting coded messages from a Nazi-occupied seaside town that’s being bombarded in the waning days of the war. Her fate intertwines with Werner (Louis Hofmann), a young, reluctant German soldier who’s a whiz with radios and yearns to meet the girl he hears on her forbidden signal. Mark Ruffalo co-stars as her kindly father, who whisks her from Paris to St. Malo, where war-damaged Uncle Etienne (Hugh Laurie) takes her under his cloistered wing. (See the full review.)

The Golden Bachelor

8/7c

Most hometown visits on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette involve meeting the parents. Not so much when the players are all in their 60s and higher. With only three ladies still in Gerry Turner’s weepy viewfinder, it’s time for the Golden Bachelor to head to their hometowns (in Washington state, Minnesota and New Jersey) to meet the kids—and grandkids. It must be awkward when a young ’un wonders aloud to one’s face, “Are you going to be my new paw-paw?” Saying “stay tuned” seems a bit gauche. Tears are gonna flow.

SEAL Team

10/9c

One of the benefits—if you can call it that—of the extended Hollywood strikes is that some shows are finding their way back to broadcast TV. That applies to this military drama, which moved from to CBS to Paramount+ in its fifth season. The Season 5 premiere, however, may be familiar to those CBS fans who either don’t, won’t or can’t stream, because the network aired the first four episodes before moving behind the streaming paywall. In this episode from 2021, Bravo team learns their training exercise is actually cover for a dangerous covert mission, which continues next week.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Season Finale

Knowing your Star Trek lore is helpful, though not necessary, to enjoy this animated spinoff, which ends its fourth season on a thrilling high that reaches back in franchise history. [Spoiler Alert] In last week’s cliffhanger, it was revealed the rogue villain attacking non-Federation ships all season was Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill), a disgraced former cadet who was expelled from Starfleet way back in a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. (McNeill would go on to portray Lt. Tom Paris in Star Trek: Voyager, which becomes an amusing point of confusion.) Locarno believes he’s found a kindred rebellious spirit in Cerritos junior officer Mariner (Tawny Newsome), whom he’s beamed aboard his vessel to help achieve his dastardly goals. Did he forget she’s no fan of anyone’s authority?

